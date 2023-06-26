At the Glastonbury Festival, fans waited for Britney Spears to arrive on stage. But they kept waiting. With the announcement of Elton John headlining the concert, there was some speculation that Spears might join him as a special guest — especially with their 2022 collaboration Hold Me Closer. Sadly, she didn't show, per TMZ.

As time and the show went on, it became more obvious that Britney Spears wasn't going to be joining for the evening. It was even more heartbreaking for fans when Brandon Flowers joined Elton John for Tiny Dancer. Some fans expressed their discontent that Flowers was chosen over the pop star; although, where people got it into their heads in the first place is interesting.

There haven't been any reports that Spears would join John at Glastonbury. Spears just got back from Mexico recently anyway, posting content to Instagram, with no indication she was going to perform in the first place. Spears has no real interest in stepping back into the spotlight for now. She's not even making public appearances as much.

Another sign that Britney wasn't going to perform at Glastonbury is the fact that she's barely audible on Hold Me Closer to begin with. Her vocals are faint and nearly imperceptible.

Good news for John though. He gathered the largest ever overnight audience for Glastonbury. His last concert had a peak overnight audience of 7.6 million and an average of 7.3 million with a 48.9% share. “Overall, 200,000 festival goers attended the concerts across different stages on Worthy Farm. On the BBC, a record 21.6 million people — 7% more than last year across linear TV — watched, with over 40 hours of linear programming available to audiences,” Variety reported.