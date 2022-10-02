Javonte Williams leaves Broncos’ game vs. Raiders after scary hit

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s Week 4 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders after a brutal hit that led to injury.

Williams was initially declared questionable with what the team deemed as a knee injury, but he was then declared as out for the rest of the game just minutes later. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old RB was carted off to the locker room.

Injury update: RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/P67rB136nC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022

Javonte Williams sustained the injury early in the third quarter after he tweaked his knee on a tackle attempt. A video of the play shows how his his right knee twisted before falling down.

Javonte Williams – Based on this angle, I’d think Right knee injury. Looks like he twisted on it. pic.twitter.com/CFyD7r6fQC — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 2, 2022

The extent of Williams’ injury has yet to be determined, though the fact that he was quickly downgraded to out is never a good sign. The Broncos are expected to have him undergo more tests before making an official announcement on his status.

Williams had 10 carries for 28 yards before leaving the game against the Raiders. If he gets sidelined for some time, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone could take over as the primary rushers of the team. Gordon has been struggling as of late, though, so Boone could be more involved considering the circumstances.

Of course the Broncos are hoping for the best when it comes to Williams and his injury. The team could really use every help it can get in a bid to make the Russell Wilson era a success, so every setback is a big blow to the team.