Kevin Stefanski’s major wish after Nick Chubb’s costly Browns TD vs. Jets

Nick Chubb Fantasy football owners benefitted from his late 4th quarter touchdown. The Cleveland Browns did not. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed after the game that he wished he would have told Chubb not to score in the 4th quarter with 1:55 on the clock. Cleveland already led at the time and would have been able to kneel their way to a win. Instead, the New York Jets got the ball back and proceeded to shock the Browns.

“Obviously retrospect you know, you want to do anything that can secure the win, so that’s something that’s my responsibility to communicate to that huddle,” Stefanski said per Cleveland.com. “You know, to put yourself up potentially 14 points inside of two minutes, you should close out that game. So, yes, I wish I had said that to Nick (Chubb), and Nick would have done it. But it doesn’t change the fact that we had plenty of opportunities to win that game.”

The Jets took full advantage of Nick Chubb’s TD. Jets coach Robert Saleh got brutally honest on the matter.

“We had the benefit of getting the opportunity on that last touchdown from Chubb,” Saleh said.

In the end, Kevin Stefanski took responsibility for not telling Nick Chubb or Jacoby Brissett to contain their scoring aggression. But the fact that Cleveland’s defense was unable to hold up was a major problem as well. Cleveland is now 1-1 following their heartbreaking defeat against the Jets. They will aim to bounce back on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.