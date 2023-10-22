The Boston Bruins are across the country to take on the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Bruins-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bruins are starting this season off, the same way they played in the regular season last year. They have not lost a game yet, and they are playing some very good hockey. Boston is led by David Pastrnak in both goals, and assists. Pastrnak has scored five goals in the first four games, and he has collected three assists, as well. The real stars of the team are in the net. Boston was one of the best goaltending teams last season, and that has not changed. Boston allows less than two goals per game this season, and both goalies have been great.

The Ducks are a long way from being good. They have started the season 1-3-0, and are not scoring very much. In their three losses, the Ducks have not scored more than two goals. In their lone win, the Ducks did manage to score six goals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Frank Vatrano leads the team with four goals. No other player has scored more than one goal. Ryan Strome leads the team with three assists. The Ducks will need Trevor Zegras to start contributing a lot more in the offensive zone if they want to win.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Bruins. John Gibson is expected to be the starting goalie for the Ducks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Ducks Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+102)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Ducks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Bruins are very good in net, and in the defensive zone. It was also stated that the Ducks are not very good at finding the back of the net this season. That is the reason the Bruins will cover the spread. Boston is ver good in the defensive zone, and that will be the theme all season. With Anaheim's struggles to score, and the Bruins talent in net, Boston should be able to win this game with ease.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks are not good offensively, but they play pretty well in the defensive zone. Anaheim gives up just three goals per game this season, and that can usually be good enough to cover a spread. The Ducks need to stay locked in on the defensive side of the ice if they want to cover this spread. They have covered a +1.5 spread in three of their four games this season, so there is a chance they could do it again. Boston scored 3.25 goals per game, so they do not score all that much. If the Ducks can keep the Bruins to three goals or less, there is a good chance they cover this spread.

Final Bruins-Ducks Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this game. The Bruins are the better team, and they will be able to beat the Ducks with ease. I am going to take Boston to cover this spread.

Final Bruins-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+102), Under 6.5 (-134)