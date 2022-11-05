Gary Bettman breaks silence with shocking comments on Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins have been on an absolute tear to kick off the 2022-23 season, posting a 10-1-0 record through their first 11 games. Their momentum may have been disrupted on Friday afternoon, though, when the team made the shocking decision to sign USHL defenseman Mitchell Miller. According to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, it doesn’t sound like Miller will be playing for the Bruins anytime soon, though.

For those not familiar with the situation, Miller was a former Arizona Coyotes draft pick, although they eventually rescinded their rights to him once the full scale of a bullying incident Miller took part in back in 2016 came to light. Miller had been out of the NHL since then until the Bruins shockingly decided to sign him to their roster. According to Bettman, though, Miller isn’t eligible to play in the NHL, and ultimately may never be able to, due to the nature of his bullying incidents.

Here are #NHL commish Gary Bettman's full comments on the #NHLBruins signing of USHL defenseman Mitchell Miller: pic.twitter.com/Xp6ryQcpos — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 5, 2022

The whole situation has cast a bad light on the NHL and Bruins in particular. There’s really no need for them to add a player with as questionable a character as Miller, especially now since he literally cannot play in the NHL. There isn’t anything for the Bruins to gain by adding Miller to their team considering his past actions, and Bettman ensured that he won’t be playing for them anytime soon.

The backlash over the move by the B’s has been widespread, to the point where their own players are even confused as to why the team opted to bring Miller aboard. With Bettman ruling out Miller’s participation in the NHL for the time being, it will be interesting to see what the Bruins do with Miller moving forward. Whatever they do won’t ultimately matter, though, because the damage of associating themselves with Miller has already been done.