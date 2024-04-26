The Los Angeles Lakers are fighting hard against the Denver Nuggets to stay alive in the NBA Playoffs, and the NBA's King is trying to take his team to the promised land once again. LeBron James has also been the NBA's reigning sneaker king and he debuted another specialized Nike LeBron 21 to honor one of his heroes. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Los Angeles Lakers most recently hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their Playoffs series, to which the Lakers fell 105-112. It's only the sixth time LeBron James has ever seen an 0-3 deficit in his career and he'll have another insurmountable task in trying to dethrone the returning champions. Still, LeBron James has been making the most of his time left on the court and his sneaker game this year has been nothing short of fire.
We first saw LeBron James rock this Deion Sanders-inspired Nike DT Max 96 at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend and immediately drew attention as one of the wildest pairs of the festivities. The debut coincided with the announcement that Deion Sanders and Nike will be re-releasing some of his classic models from the 90's, so this pair was yet another homage to the legend of “Primetime.” Originally seen in a black/white pair, James broke out a clean red/white pair for Game 3 of the Playoffs.
LeBron James is in the “Prime Year” hybrid LeBron 21s tonight — a tribute to his 21st season and Deion Sanders’ classic Nike DT Max 96 signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/d5cg4EbcdF
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 26, 2024
The shoe serves as a hybrid between LeBron James' latest Nike LeBron 21, but features an upper and mid-foot strap directly taken from Sanders' Nike DT Max 96. At first glance, the shoes fit perfectly alongside some of LeBron's previous signature silhouettes and it's clear he's taken a liking to this particular design. With Nike officially bringing back the Deion Sanders line and applying this exact design to a football cleat, it's not far-fetched to assume we could see a release of these Nike LeBron 21s to the public.
LeBron with the steal and slam in a Deion Sanders inspired LeBron 20 pic.twitter.com/5GJZjWD1Qn
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024
While the shoes are simply a concept at this point made exclusively for LeBron James, there's no official word on a release and whether or not these will ever see the light of day. However, sneakerheads will have a chance to cop the retro versions of the Nike DT Max 96 and other retro models from the original Deion Sanders collection. As for James, don't be surprised if we see him involved with this line in the future. The upcoming releases are slated for Summer 2024.
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their Round 1 series on April 27, 2024. LeBron James and his team will be looking to make history once again and go down in the record books if they're able to overcome this 3-0 deficit and advance to the next round. Keep up with our Sneakers news to see what all your favorite players are rocking during the Playoffs!