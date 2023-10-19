The Boston Bruins take their undefeated record on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Bruins-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bruins have played just two games this season, and both have been good. Boston has not been great at scoring, but their goaltending, and defensive play has been very good, just as it was last season. Boston held the Chicago Blackhawks to just one goal, and they held Nashville Predators to two goals. Three of Boston's six goals have been scored by David Pastrnak while James van Riemsdyk has two goals, and Trent Frederic has the other goal. Both goaltenders for the Bruins are very good, and they each have one start.

The Sharks are three games in, and they have not won a game yet. San Jose has played a tough schedule, though. They have losses against the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes. All three of those team are Stanley Cup Contenders. In three games, the Sharks have scored just five goals. Filip Zadina has two of those goals, and Tomas Hertl has racked up three assists.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Bruins. Kaapo Kahkonen will be in net for the Sharks.

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-108)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NESN

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Bruins are very good in the defensive zone. The Blackhawks, and Predators have scored a combined three goals against them in two games played. The Sharks worse than both those teams, so the Bruins have a little bit of an easier challenge in this one. Boston should be able to hold the Sharks to just a few goals in this one. Ullmark is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, and last season he went 40-6-1. With the Bruins solid defense, and Ullmark in goal, they will be able to cover the spread by holding the Sharks to just one or two goals.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose has not been very good in the offensive zone this season. They are taking just 20.0 shots, and scoring 1.67 goals per game this season. The Sharks are not going to win many games with those numbers. They need to find a way to put more pucks on net, and score some goals. The Sharks allow opponents to shoot 42 shots per game, so they clearly do not control the puck very well. If the Sharks can hold the puck in the offensive zone for a longer time in this game, they might be able to cover the spread.

Final Bruins-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks are not playing well, and there is a chance they finish the season with one of the worst records in the NHL. The Bruins are the better team, and I think they can easily shutout the Sharks in this game. I will take Boston to cover the spread, and win with ease.

Final Bruins-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (-108), Under 6.5 (-124)