The Boston Bruins will continue their road trip as they head to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Golden Knights prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in the desert. Ultimately, it was 3-2 Coyotes when Jake Debrusk scored a powerplay goal to tie it up. The game went into overtime and produced some highlights. First, David Pastrnak had a breakaway chance but could not score as Connor Ingram robbed him of a goal. Clayton Keller had a breakaway on the other end, but Linus Ullmark robbed him of a scoring chance. Sadly, Ullmark sustained a lower-body injury on the next play, forcing Jeremy Swayman to come in. That resulted in Nick Schmaltz producing a goal on his first shot past Swayman to win the game for the Yotes.

The Golden Knights are coming off a game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver and will be making a quick turnaround. Ultimately, they hope for more health as they are dealing with an injured goalie (Adin Hill) and a sick tender (Logan Thompson).

The teams split the season series in 2022-2023. Curiously, the road team won each game, with the Bruins winning 3-1 in Las Vegas while the Knights won 4-3 in overtime in Beantown. The Bruins have gone 7-2-1 over the past 10 games against the Golden Knights.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Golden Knights Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -113

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-255)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:07 PM ET/7:07 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, New England Sports Network, and Scripps

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins have plenty of juice on their offense and will look to inflict as much damage as possible. Overall, they have the tools and players that can be a threat all over the ice at any time.

Pastrnak leads the way with 25 goals and 32 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has notched 17 goals and 20 assists, including six powerplay markers. Charlie Coyle has 14 goals and 16 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Additionally, defenseman Charlie Coyle has tallied four goals and 22 assists, including a powerplay tally. The offense will enter the game ranking 10th in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and fifth on the powerplay. Now, they hope to tack on goals against a team that is currently struggling to prevent goals without their top goalie.

Swayman is expected to start this game and comes in with a record of 11-3-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is sixth in goals against and fourth on the penalty kill. The Bruins are also 24th in penalties. Therefore, they need to do better at avoiding bad penalties.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can generate some offense early. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes or letting the Knights have time on the powerplay.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The only thing that can stop the Golden Knights is bad health or tired legs. Moreover, they need to ensure that their defense is ready to go regardless of who is in the net. But their offense needs to mesh.

Jack Eichel is the top option here. Significantly, he has done relatively well against the Bruins, notching six goals and eight assists over 17 games in his career against them. Mark Stone will be another option for the Knights. Overall, he has the tools to get under the defense's skin and get pucks in front of the net. His ability to screen the goalie also gives his teammates better chances of scoring. Unfortunately, the Knights will be without William Karlsson, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. It means Jonathan Marchessault will need to step up. Likewise, Chandler Stephenson will need to pick up the pace.

Hill has been practicing and might go for this game. However, with Logan Thompson out for the Avalanche game, the Knights might have to call up Jiri Patera again if Thompson is not better by Thursday.

The Knights will cover the spread if they can convert on some scoring chances early. Then, they need to avoid giving the Bruins chances on the power play.

Final Bruins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Knights will likely have tired legs. Therefore, it will impact how they play this game. This feels like a Bruins victory in the making. Therefore, expect them to come into Sin City and steal this one.

Final Bruins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Bruins Moneyline: -113