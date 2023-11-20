Two teams on winning streaks meet as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams on winning streaks meet as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins enter the game as one of the best teams in the NHL, sitting 13-1-2 on the year. They have also won two straight games and have not lost in regulation in their last five. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. In that game, they dominated early. The Bruins scored twice in the first period, and then a third goal just 5:18 into the second period. The Canadiens got one in the second, but just two and a half minutes later, the Bruins got it right back. After trading goals in the third period, the Bruins won 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Lightning come in at 8-6-4 on the year but have also won two straight games. The two-game winning streak broke a three-game losing streak that included a loss to the Blackhawks, and then being shut out in back-to-back games by the Hurricanes and Blues. Last time out, the Lightning faced the Oilers. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead, but Nikita Kucherov made it just one goal going into the second, scoring on the power play with less than a minute in the period. He would tie the game up in the second, but the Oilers would have the lead going into the third. In the third, the Lightning scored four goals to win 6-4.

Why The Bruins Will Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads this Bruins offense on the year. He is tied for fourth in the NHL in points this year, just one point behind a tie for the lead. On the season he has 11 goals and 16 assists to give him 27 points. He has been great on the power play as well, with three goals on the power play and nine assists. While he has been solid, Brad Marchand has helped this offense as well. He is second on the team in points, having seven goals and 11 assists on the year for 18 points. the top line is rounded out by Pavel Zacha. He comes into the game with six goals and seven assists on the year.

The Bruins also get help from their second rotation of players. Charlies Coyle is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with five goals and nine assists on the year, good for 14 points. Meanwhile, James van Riemsdyk comes into the game with five goals and seven assists for 12 points. They also get help on offense from the blue line, in the form of Charlie McAvoy. He comes in with three goals and nine assists on the year.

The Bruins come into the game sitting 11th in the NHL in goals per game, with 3.44. They are tenth on the power play this year, with a 23.6 percent conversion percentage, scoring 13 power-play goals. The Bruins are also the best in the NHL when man-down, killing 91.5 percent of their man-down chances. This helps with their NHL-leading 2.00 goals against per game this year.

It is expected to be Linus Ullmark's goal in this one. He is 6-1-1 on the year with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the league. Last time out he stopped 32 of 34 shots in a win. If it is not him, it will be Jeremy Swayman. He is 7-0-1 on the year and leads the NHL in both goals against average and save percentage this year.

Why The Lightning Will Win

While the Bruins have David Pastrnak, the Lightning have Nikita Kucherov. He is tied with Pastrnak for fourth in the NHL in points. Kucherov comes into the game with 13 goals and 14 assists, good for 27 points. He also has been great on the power play, coming into the game with five goals and eight assists on the power play this year. His linemate, Brayden Point, is second on the team in points. He enters the game with 23 points on the year, with seven goals and 16 assists. Four goals and six assists have come on the power play. Rounding out the line is Brandon Hagel, who comes in with eight goals and eight assists of his own.

Beyond the top line, Steven Stamkos provides production. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, having six goals and 12 assists on the year. He is joined on a line with Nichola Paul who has seven goals and three assists on the year. Still, the Lightning gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman has four goals and 15 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and 11 assists on the year.

The Lightning sit ninth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.50 goals per game. On the power play, they are fourth in the NHL, converting 31.7 percent of their chances. They have also been strong man-down. They sit seventh in the NHL with a penalty kill rate of 85.2 percent on the year.

The Bruins are expected to start Jonah Johansson in goal in this game. He is 7-4-1 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out was his best performance of the month, as he saved 39 of 43 shots for a .907 save percentage. He has been below .900 in each of the previous six starts.

Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick

This is a strength-against-strength match-up in this one. The Lighting has a great offensive unit. They move the puck well, generate scoring chances, and are deadly on the power play. Boston has the best penalty kill and overall defense in the NHL this year. they disrupt passing lanes and dominate in the goal. The difference is the Boston offense against the Tampa Bay defense. The Lightning give up too many goals, and while they can score themselves to a win at the time, they will not be able to do that against the Bruins.

Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-137)