The Boston Bruins stay in Florida as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bruins enter Tuesday night sitting at 41-16-15, which is tied for first in the Atlantic Division. That tie will be broken on Tuesday night as the Bruins face the Panthers, before finishing their Florida back-to-back as they visit the Tapa Bay Lighting in an Atlantic Division clash.
Meanwhile, the Lightning comes into the game sitting at 39-25-7 on the year, which is fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have won six of their last seven games overall. Last time out, it was a game against the Ducks as they finished a five-game road trip. The Ducks got the game's first goal on a Ross Johnston goal to make it 1-0 heading into the second period. In the second, Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening both scored to make it 2-1. Still, the Ducks would tie it up in the third, resulting in overtime. Just 59 seconds into the extra period, Anthony Cirelli scored to end the game and give the Lightning the win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Bruins-Lightning Odds
Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-265)
Moneyline: -106
Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+215)
Moneyline: -113
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Bruins vs. Lightning
Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the Bruins game with the Panthers on March 26th.
The Bruins sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.31 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 44 goals on the year and 55 assists, good for 99 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 12 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 27 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 62 points. He has seven goals and 17 assists this year on the power play.
Meanwhile, sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 23 goals and 32 assists this year, good for 55 points. He has also started to find success in the power play. Coyle has six goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fifth on the team in points. Further, he has nine goals and 33 assists this year, good for 42 points. That gives the Bruins five payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 23.6 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.9 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark on Tuesday, meaning Jeremy Swayman will be in the net for this one. He is 22-8-8 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. His goals-against average is ninth in the NHL and tied for second in save percentage this year. In his first two starts this month, he allowed just one goal in each game. In his last three, he has allowed 12 goals in the three games, going 1-2.
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lightning sit sixth in the NHL in scoring this year with 3.48 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 41 goals on the season and 82 assists, good for 123 total points. Kucherov leads the NHL in points this year while sitting seventh in goals. Also, he has been great on the power play this year, with 12 goals and 33 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brayden Point sits tied for first on the team in goals and second on the team in points this year. He has 41 goals and 39 assists this year, good for his 80 points. He has 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.
Joining him as a top scorer is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes in with 29 goals this year and 36 assists good for 65 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with 15 goals and 19 assists this year. Meanwhile, Lightning also gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman comes into the game with 12 goals and 57 assists this year, good for 69 points. This gives the Lightning five players with 60 or more points. The final player with over 60 points is Brandon Hagel, who comes in with 23 goals and 41 assists this year, giving him 64 points.
The Lightning have been great this year on the power play. This year, they have a 29.0 percent success rate on the power play, with 63 total power-play goals. That is the first in the NHL this year. Further, the Lightning have been solid when on the penalty kill. They are sixth in the NHL with an 82.4 percent success rate.
The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the net in this one. He is 65-16-1 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Meanwhile, he has been solid this month, with a .904 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average while going 6-1-1.
Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick
The Lightning has been playing well as of late, but the Bruins are still one of the best teams in the NHL. They will have a top-flight goaltender in the net, regardless of who starts which game of the back-to-back. Still, both the Lightning and the Bruins have top-flight scoring options. This should be a close game making the best play in this game not on a side, but on the total. The prediction in this Bruins-Lightning game is plenty of goals for each team, and the over to hit.
Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-128)