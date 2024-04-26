The writing was on the wall for the Florida Panthers to turn the tide on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Battle of Florida. The Panthers had won four of the last five meetings heading into the playoffs. The Lightning now have their backs against the wall, trailing 3-0 in the series. Most people expected this to be a close battle, and they've been right since each game has come down to the wire, but the Panthers are finding ways to emerge victorious. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Lightning Game 1 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
You may look at the 3-0 deficit and assume Sergei Bobrovsky is back in his form from last season's playoffs. However, the Panthers' defense has been solid and not letting Bobrovsky get too many shots. Bobrovsky has allowed seven goals in three games, but his save percentage has been below .900 in two of three. The .900 number is usually the benchmark for goaltenders, and the Panthers will need him to improve going forward. Bobrovsky may be fine with this output if the Panthers continue to dominate their opponents.
Game 4 may end an era for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups from 2019-2021, then made the finals again in 2022. Things haven't been the same since that finals loss, losing in the first round to the Maple Leafs last season and likely meeting the same fate against their biggest rival this season. Steven Stamkos' contract talks are stalled and it looks like he may test free agency this summer, making this possibly the last game for the Lightning's long-time captain.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Lightning Game 1 Odds
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline: -125
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-250)
Moneyline: +105
Over: 6 (-120)
Under: 6 (+100)
How to Watch Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1
Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT
TV: TruTV, TBS, Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers dominated the Lightning in the first three games of the series. Starting in Game 1, they've outshot the Lightning 28-19, 37-23, and 31-29. The Panthers didn't even have the luxury of a powerplay in Game 3, while killing off four penalties, and still managed to outshoot Tampa Bay. They've beaten the Lightning up and down the ice, making people forget their previous dominance.
They've been able to neutralize Nikita Kucherov. The Art Ross Trophy winner has managed one assist in each game and looks frustrated and defeated. Can he turn it on for one game to save the embarrassment of being swept on home ice?
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lightning have been the dominant team for the past few years, making it shocking to see them get dominated by the Panthers. We know that the Panthers are one of the favorites to come out of the East, but no one expected them to sweep the Lightning. At this point, it looks possible that there will be three sweeps in the Eastern Conference.
Despite this, we can still take the Lightning here. Tampa Bay may not be the team we remember, but it's hard to believe they will bow out in four straight. They've been in every game so far and had some chances to tie the series in overtime in Game 2.
Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick
Will this game end the Lightning's dynasty as we know it? If the Panthers win here, it could be the last game we see Steven Stamkos in a Lightning jersey. It's hard to believe that the Lightning will get swept by their in-state rivals, but the Panthers may be a train ready to run over any competition in their way. After watching the first three games of this series, we have no choice but to take the Panthers, despite any nostalgia you may feel about the Lightning.
Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-125)