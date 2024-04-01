The Nashville Predators hope to get closer to a playoff birth as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bruins come into the game sitting at 43-17-15 on the year. That is good for first place in the Atlantic Division, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and has clinched a playoff birth. They also come in as the winner of six of their last ten games. Last time out, they visited Washington. Capitals. The Bruins opened the scoring with a Hampus Lindholm goal in the first period. Then, in the second period, Michal Sgarbossa scored to tie the game. but Johnny Beecher would give the Bruins the lead once again. Still, the Capitals scored on the power play to end the period and tie the game. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game went into a shootout. There the Bruins would take the victory over the Capitals.
Meanwhile, the Predators sit at 43-27-4 of the year, which. is fourth in the Central Divison, but in position for a Wild Card spot. They got to that position by winning 16 of their last 20 games. Last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators started strong, with a goal from Cole Smith just 3:41 into the game. The Avalanche would tie it up, but the PRedators would add two more goals and would end the period up 3-2. In the second, Gustav Nyquist scored just 57 seconds into the period to make it -4-2, but things took a turn for the worst from there. The Avalanche scored three times in the second period to give them the lead. Then in the third, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and the Avalanche would win the game 7-4
NHL Odds: Bruins-Predators Odds
Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-275)
Moneyline: -110
Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+220)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Bruins vs. Predators
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/NESN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit 13th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.27 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 45 goals on the year and 57 assists, good for 102 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 12 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 27 goals and 36 assists this year, good for 63 points. He has seven goals and 18 assists this year on the power play.
Meanwhile, sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 23 goals and 32 assists this year, good for 55 points. He has also started to find success in the power play. Coyle has six goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fifth on the team in points. Further, he has ten goals and 34 assists this year, good for 44 points. That gives the Bruins five payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting ninth in the NHL with a 23.2 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 82.1 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman in goal in this one. He is 24-8-8 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Swayman is ninth in the NHL in goals-against average and fifth in save percentage. He comes in off a solid March where he was 5-2 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators sit 12th in the NHL in goals per game this year sitting with 3.27 goals per game on the season. It is Filip Forsberg who leads the way for them. He comes into the game with 41 goals and 43 assists on the year, good for 84 points. Forsberg leads the team in both goals and points while being third in assists this year. Forsberg has also been solid on the power play with nine goals and 18 assists this year on the man-advantage. Joining him with solid power play work overall is Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 14 of his 25 goals this year being on the power play. Further, he has 36 assists, with ten on the power play, good for 61 points total points.
The Predator's goal-scoring is not just a one-line attack though. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons, both of whom will spend time with the second or third rotations, both come in scoring well. Nyquist has 22 goals this year with 46 assists, sitting third on the team in points. Meanwhile, Sissons comes in with 15 goals and 20 assists, good for 35 total points. The Predators also get help from the blue line in the form of Roman Josi. Josi comes in with 19 goals and 57 assists, good for 76 points on the year, while he has come up big on the power play. He has eight goals and 22 assists on the power play this year.
The Predators are 19th in the NHL on the power play, with a 20.5 percent conversion rate on the year. Meanwhile, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 25th in the NHL with a 76.3 percent success rate.
Jusse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 32-22-4 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Saros is coming off an awful start though. H allowed six goals on 27 shots, in just 40 minutes. Saros has allowed two goals in the last five periods of play overall.
Final Bruins-Predators Prediction & Pick
The Predators have been hot as of late, and are working on staying in position for a playoff birth. While the Bruins have a playoff birth wrapped up, they are still fighting for the top seed in their division and conference. Both teams can score well, and both Jusse Saros and Jeremy Swayman have had some rough games as of late. With that, the best play in this game is going to be on the total. Take the Over in this one.
