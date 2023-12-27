Bryan Tanaka speaks out about his split from Mariah Carey. The two were in a relationship for seven years prior to the break up.

Bryan Tanaka is speaking out about the “amicable” break up between he and Mariah Carey. He and the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer are no longer dating after seven years together.

The dancer took to Instagram to write a heartfelt update on his former relationship with the Grammy winner. “Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” Tanaka continued expressing his care for her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy, and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” he said. “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Carey has not publicly spoken out about the breakup at the time of this writing. However, according to a source, she is celebrating the holiday season in the only way the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas knows how–in abundence with friends and family.

“Mariah is thriving this Christmas. She’s feeling good and is in fully festive Mariah mode,” the source told People. “She’s thrilled with the success of the tour with her kids and work she’s already done on her next album.”

Carey just wrapped her Merry Christmas One and All! tour which brought the beauty of the holiday spirit to Boston, Los Angeles, and ending in her home of New York City.

