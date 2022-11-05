Buccaneers QB Tom Brady delivers honest take on being on the doorstep of reaching this unreal feat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached a multitude of historic feats over his career, and he is on the doorstep of achieving yet another notable milestone.

Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards in both the regular season (86,787) and the playoffs (13,049). With a mere 164 passing yards, he will become the first player ever to record 10,000 such yards, including the playoffs. Former New Orleans Saints passer Drew Brees sits in second place on this leaderboard with 85,724 passing yards.

The fact that Brady is on pace to soon reach this feat sure says much about his astounding longevity in the NFL. From Brady’s standpoint, as he touched on during a press conference ahead of Week 9, he credits those who have been right by his side over the years for helping him be on the verge of achieving this milestone.

“I think for me it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes,” Brady said. “I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think I can’t do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I’m very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me.

“Playing with Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin], and that’s why I came here, because of guys like that. I played with Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] all those years. Obviously, I could name every player that I’ve played with and how meaningful they are to my life and what they’ve contributed in terms of the memories I have from this sport. So I feel like these are all … they’re great achievements, but for as much as people want to say, ‘Oh, this is what Tom Brady did,’ in my mind this is what myself and all these other people who have contributed to my life have done as well.”

This feat sure is not what Brady has his sights on this week, as he is instead prioritizing doing what he can to help snap the Buccaneers’ three-game losing streak when the reigning NFC South champions meet the Los Angeles Rams for a crucial home matchup.