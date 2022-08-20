Tom Brady ‘Masked Singer’ conspiracy debunked – but fans still aren’t 100% buying it

Reddit is a fun place, filled to the brim with non-serious content about every topic possible. On Friday morning, we got another absolutely amazing beauty from Reddit, this time about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has been missing from team practices in the last few weeks. One fans has speculated that the reason why… is because Brady will be participating in the Masked Singer. Yeah.

Of course, fans were quick to jump on this bandwagon theory. After all, the thought of a 45-year old Tom Brady performing on the Masked Singer is a bit hilarious. However, those theories were predictably shut down after a single call… or is it? (via Benjamin Allbright)

Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false. Fun while it lasted. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 19, 2022

Some fans still aren’t fully convinced that this is real. After all, they pointed out, hasn’t Benjamin Allbright been wrong before? And his statement sounds exactly like the type of statement someone trying to hide Tom Brady in the Masked Singer would say. I gotta say, they do have a point with that one.

This you? When you swore up and down that the browns weren’t getting Deshaun Watson? pic.twitter.com/0jXqwUmslF — Drip (@BradyHas7) August 20, 2022

That’s exactly what someone that would want to keep the masked singer a secret would say — Zach Fifelski (@SuperFlexerFF) August 20, 2022

exactly what someone who knew tom brady was on the masked singer would say — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) August 19, 2022

One of his fellow reporters, Ian Rapoport, also chimed in on the fun.

Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false. Fun while it lasted. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 19, 2022

On a more serious note, however, the reason for Tom Brady’s continued absence from training camp is currently unknown. It would be rude for anyone to speculate on his current status. Making funny fan theories like this is a good way of having fun fan interaction while respecting the Buccaneers QB’s privacy.

Still, after this whole ordeal is done… maybe Brady should actually consider going on the Masked Singer? At the very least, it would make for some great meme content.