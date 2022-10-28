Things aren’t looking very good for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Thursday night, Tom Brady and Co. suffered their third consecutive loss, this time falling to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. To rub salt to their fresh wound, the Bucs are now fearing the worst for Pro-Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett after the 29-year-old was forced to exit the TNF matchup due to a foot injury.

According to initial reports, Barrett may have just suffered a torn Achilles. This comes via league insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

#Bucs star pass-rusher Shaq Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on the initial exam, source said. Coach Todd Bowles said it doesn’t look good and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow.

That’s just terrible. If further tests reveal that Barrett did tear his Achilles, then this is likely going to be a season-ending injury for the two-time Super Bowl champion. This could not come at a worse time for the Buccaneers, who have fallen to 3-5 after Thursday’s defeat at the hands of the Ravens.

Unfortunately for Barrett, this devastating injury could derail his career. He’s no spring chicken, and Achilles injuries are one of the toughest issues any player can face.

It only gets tougher for the Buccaneers moving forward, with a matchup against the defending champions Los Angeles Rams coming up for them in Week 8. Based on what we’ve been seeing from them thus far, it would not be surprising if their losing streak continues against LA — especially without Barrett in the mix.