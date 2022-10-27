With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the Nets just a couple of days after dropping 44 on the Rockets. According to ESPN’s Stats and Info page, his combined 87 points are the most he’s scored over any two-game span in his career thus far.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 87 points over his last two games are his most over any two-game span in his career. pic.twitter.com/a1Pd1GldvL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2022

Through the first two games of the Milwaukee Bucks season, Giannis Antetokounmpo had been putting up 32.5 points per game which is a career-best. He had also been putting up 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots while shooting a blistering 70.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. Both of those shooting numbers are also career-highs.

However, following Wednesday night’s outburst, Antetokounmpo’s scoring average jumped up to 36 points per game and the Bucks improved to 3-0. A six-time All-Star, it appears as if Antetokounmpo is playing the best basketball of his career. At 27-years-old, he is entering the prime of his career.

Antetokounmpo has actually increased his production in the postseason, averaging 31.7 points and 30.2 points the last two playoffs respectively. Last season, even as the Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Antetokoumpo had multiple 40 point games as the Bucks pushed them to seven games. In 2021, Antetokoumpo led the Bucks to the NBA championship and dropped 50 points in the closeout Game 6.

The Bucks have one of the greatest players of All-Time in the making and there’s no doubt that if he keeps performing at this level, Milwaukee will continue to be among the NBA’s elite.