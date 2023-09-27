Despite all of his success, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton can still take a joke. Although he has dealt with a few tough injuries over the last couple of years, Middleton was a huge part of the Bucks' championship run in 2021 and has made three All-Star games as part of an impressive resume.

Recently, Middleton played “I Got Time Today” with Complex Sports, reading messages from internet trolls and then responding to them in real time.

"You think there's people out there where their favorite player is just, Khris Middleton?" 😂 @Khris22m plays "I Got Time Today" with @Complex. pic.twitter.com/BqTyVFh1qs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 26, 2023

“You think there's people out there where their favorite player is just Khris Middleton?” wondered one user.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That's low key disrespectful,” responded Middleton.

Another user resorted to poor grammar to get his message across.

“Don't never let Khris Middleton in another [All-Star Game] please,” wrote the user.

“First of all, the English is terrible,” responded Middleton. “You don't say ‘don't never. I even learned that in school.'”

Not all of the posts that Middleton read, however, were negative.

“I wonder if the Detroit Pistons regret giving away Khris Middleton to the Milwaukee Bucks for nothing,” wrote another user.

“They probably do,” replied Middleton.

Over the course of his career, Middleton has established himself as both an elite jump shooter and shot creator, knocking down several clutch shots at pivotal moments during Milwaukee's 2021 playoff run.

The Bucks are looking to rebound from last season's postseason embarrassment, losing in just five games to the Miami Heat in the first round despite being the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee's 2023-24 season is slated to tip off on October 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.