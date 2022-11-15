Published November 15, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century.

But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. rocking those cream jerseys on an NBA floor and the reason isn’t one you normally hear as to why the NBA decided to ban them.

According to journalist Paul Lukas who specializes in all things sports aesthetic, the NBA was forced to axe the cream jerseys over two words: digital ads. His source, Bucks’ Chief Marketing Office Dustin Godsey, explained that the color was too close to that of the wood where NBA basketball is being played which interfered with said ads being flashed on court.

Via Lukas’ Substack UniWatch:

“I’m not sure I want to deal with the can of worms it will open, so I’ll tell you privately,” he wrote back. “But you, in particular, are going to hate it: Teams can’t wear cream anymore because it interferes with the digital ads that are placed on the court in broadcast due to the uniforms being so close to the color of the wood that is keyed out in the process.”

That’s a huge bummer of a reason to discontinue using a huge fan favorite in Milwaukee. Bucks fans who managed to cop their Giannis Antetokounmpo Cream City jerseys better cherish them.