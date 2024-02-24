The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bucks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107 on Friday at the Target Center. Initially. they trailed 57-51 at halftime. But they had an exceptional third quarter that helped them battle back. Then, they held off the Wolves in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Likewise, Damian Lillard had 21 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Brook Lopez added 16 points. Additionally, Malik Beasley tacked on 14 points. Bobby Portis came off the bench for 14 points. Overall, the Bucks shot 47.1 percent from the floor, including 35 percent from the triples. They also had 10 steals, which helped force 13 turnovers.
The 76ers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. At first, they led 53-50 at halftime. But they maintained the lead and held on. Significantly, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 24 points. Tobias Harris had 15 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield had 13 points. Kelly Pubre Jr. had 10 points. Likewise, Paul Reed had eight points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Payne came off the bench for 16 points.
The Sixers shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from the triples. Also, they won the board battle 51-43. The 76ers had seven blocked shots. Likewise, they forced 10 turnovers. It was another game without Joel Embiid, who is out for several weeks with a torn meniscus.
The Bucks lead the head-t0-head series 119-105. However, these teams have played only one time this season, with the Bucks edging out the Sixers 118-117 at home. The Bucks have gone 7-3 in 10 games against the Sixers. Moreover, they are 4-1 over five games at the Wells Fargo Center.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-76ers Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -194
Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +162
Over: 231 (-110)
Under: 231 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. 76ers
Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT
TV: ABC
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks come into this showdown with a 22-34-1 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 10-17 against the spread on the road. The Bucks are also 16-21-1 against the spread against Eastern Conference opponents.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 30.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 61.6 percent from the field. Lillard is averaging 24.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. Moreover, he is shooting 42.3 percent from the floor, including 34.1 percent from the three-point line. The Bucks will again be without Khris Middleton, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Yet, Lopez is still around and can do damage. Lopez averages 13 points per game. Also, he is shooting 48.3 percent from the hardwood, including 34.2 percent from the triples. Portis is an asset off the bench. So far, he is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Beasley is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.
The Bucks will cover the spread if they can build better chances early in the game. Then, they need to contain Maxey and force the Sixers to go in another direction.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Sixers come into this matchup with a 32-24 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 17-13 against the spread at home. The Bucks are also 21-16 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
But the Sixers will once again be without Embiid. Unfortunately, it's been tough on them. The Sixers are 4-6 in 10 games without him. Now, they must find a way to win against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Maxey is here to take charge. Currently, he is averaging 25.8 points per game. Maxey is also shooting just 44.9 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from the triples.
Hield has been a nice new addition to the 76ers. In his six games, he is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, including 45.5 percent from the triples. Harris is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, including 34.7 percent from the triples. Oubre has also been solid, averaging 14 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the hardwood.
The key for the Sixers will be to get consistent shots. Then, they need to slow down this amazing Milwaukee offense. The best way to do that is to contain Antetokounmpo and Lillard and force them to go to one of their other key players.
The 76ers will cover the spread if Maxey and Harris can dominate on offense. Then, the defense has to close out.
Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick
The spread is hovering around 5.5 points. This is where you ask yourself: who has more value? Does the Bucks missing Middleton hold more weight, or do the 76ers missing their best player, Embiid, hold more weight? If you answered Embiid, you are correct. Expect the Bucks to cover on the road against a shorthanded Philadelphia team.
Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 (-110)