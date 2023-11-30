We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Bulls prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Bulls prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 131-124 in their last battle on Monday. Initially, they got off to a great start and led 31-24 after the first quarter but trailed 62-59 at halftime. It was 118-118 with 2:15 left in the game when Khris Middleton nailed a 19-foot fadeaway jumper that gave the Bucks the lead for good. Significantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 points while shooting 11 for 16 and added 10 rebounds. Damian Lillard added 32 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, Middleton had 17 points and eight rebounds. Malik Beasley had 16 points while shooting 6 for 11 with 10 rebounds. Likewise, Brook Lopez added 12 points. The Bucks shot 53.4 percent from the field, including a 37.1 percent mark from the triples. Moreover, the Bucks shot 88.9 percent from the charity stripe (24 for 27). The Bucks also won the board battle 54-35.

The Bulls lost 124-97 to the Boston Celtics in their last game. Unfortunately, things got out of hand early, and the Bulls found themselves trailing by 19 at halftime, and they could not rally. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 19 points, while Coby White also added 19. Likewise, Patrick Williams added 14 points. But two of their better players struggled. Sadly, Nikola Vucevic had eight points while shooting 4 for 11, while Zach LaVine had two points, while shooting 1 for 9. The Bulls struggled from the field, shooting 43.3 percent, including 32.1 percent from the triples. Moreover, they were horrendous at the charity stripe, making just 10 of 18 shots from the free-throw line. The Bulls allowed the Celtics to shoot 52.2 percent, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the board battle 52-37. The Bulls could not capitalize on 16 Boston turnovers.

The Bucks have won three in a row in this series. Furthermore, they are 16-4 over the last 20 games against the Bulls.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Bulls Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have one of the deepest teams in the association. Ultimately, it is hard to argue how much of a contender they are and all they do. They hope to keep plugging away as they face a depleted team.

Antetokounmpo is the main man, leading the Bucks with 30.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 59.9 percent from the field. Lillard is doing well with his new team, averaging 26 points and 6.4 assists per game. However, he is struggling to shoot, hitting 41.7 percent of his shots, including 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. Lopez is averaging 13.2 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting well from mid-range, hitting 50.6 percent of his shots but 34.1 percent from the 3-point line.

Middleton has remained steady, averaging 12 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from the triples. Bobby Portis is also doing well, averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. Significantly, he is shooting 48 percent from the field. Beasley is averaging 11.2 points per game. Hence, he is shooting 49 percent from the field, including 45.8 percent from the triples.

The Bucks are third in field-goal shooting percentage, including sixth from beyond the arc. Additionally, they are 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bucks are also 18th on the boards. Moreover, they are adequate at ball-handling and protecting the rim, ranking 11th in turnovers and 13th in blocked shots, respectively.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate on offense. Then, they must protect the rim.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are hurting. Unfortunately, DeRozan and LaVine are both questionable to play today. DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 45 percent, including 36.4 percent from the triples. LaVine is averaging 21 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 44.3 percent from the field, including 33.6 percent from the 3-point line.

The Bulls may need to rely on Vucevic and White. Ultimately, Vucevic is averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Vucevic is also struggling to shoot the ball, hitting 45.7 percent from the field, including 24.6 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, White is averaging 13.7 points per game. He is also shooting 42.2 percent from the field, including 38.4 percent from the triples.

The Bulls are 10th in shooting, including 22nd from the triples. Also, they are 10th from the charity stripe. The Bulls struggle on the boards, ranking 27th in rebounds. Likewise, they are 22nd in protecting the rim. But the Bulls take care of the basketball.

The Bulls will cover the spread if their offense can hit shots. Then, the defense needs to step up against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are too good for the Bulls. Consequently, it will get worse if the two best players sit out.

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)