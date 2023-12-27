The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to rebound after their Christmas Day loss as they stay on their road trip as they head from Manhattan to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in a Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss against the New York Knicks who have been surprising the league this year. Unfortunately for the Bucks, the 88 combined points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton weren't enough to finish the job. They weren't able to contain Jalen Brunson who had himself a game where he put up 38 points in 37 minutes. Milwaukee gets to hop on the subway and head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in an attempt to get back to their winning ways where they had won seven straight before their Christmas showdown.

Brooklyn Nets (15-15) are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of December and that was all thanks to going up against one of the worst teams in the history of the NBA the Detroit Pistons who have lost a whopping 27 straight games in a row. In last night's victory, it was Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson who stole the show combining for 45 points. They did however let Cade Cunningham, the lone bright spot of the Detroit Pistons, score 41 points en route to their 27th loss in a row. The Nets now head back home to the Barclay Center to play host to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks as they look to extend their winning streak to three.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-108)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconson, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Forget the 4.5-point spread, folks. This Wednesday night showdown in Brooklyn is a heavyweight bout, and the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to rumble. This is Giannis Antetokounmpo's dance floor, and the Bucks are tuning their violins for a symphony of domination.

Antetokounmpo is not only a two-time MVP award winner, he's a basketball force of nature. Giannis is averaging a ridiculous 28.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season, and the Nets' patchwork defense has no answer for his size, speed, and skill. Prepare for highlight-reel dunks and a scoring masterclass.

Remember “Splash Mountain”? Khris Middleton's return to form as we saw with his 24-point performance against the New York Knicks, and the Bucks just got even scarier. His return to form stretches defenses, giving Giannis and Lillard driving lanes and opening up threes for the supporting cast. This three-headed offensive hydra is ready to feast on Brooklyn's nervous breakdown.

These guys have the ring, the experience, and the swagger to handle any storm. The Nets are still a work in progress, searching for their identity. This is about proven champions versus hopeful contenders, and the Bucks have the championship DNA to turn a close game into a blowout.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Hold onto your cheeseheads, Bucks fans, because Brooklyn's serving up a piping hot upset special on Wednesday night. Sure, Milwaukee has Giannis, Lillard, and the champ pedigree, but don't count out this hungry Nets squad. This showdown in Barclays Center is about to get spicy, and the +4.5 spread smells like an irresistible bargain.

Sure, Milwaukee defends, but they're far from impenetrable. Their size can be neutralized by Brooklyn's spacing, and Giannis' defensive focus might leave shooters like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson open for daggers. The Nets won't be afraid to attack the paint, drawing Giannis into foul trouble and exploiting mismatches.

Barclays Center will be electric on Wednesday. The Nets faithful are hungry for a statement win, and the energy will be contagious. Expect the crowd to fuel Brooklyn's hustle and make the Bucks feel like unwelcome tourists as they attempt to get this outright win and extend their great against the spread record at home (11-4-1).

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks look to start a new winning streak when they head to the Barclay Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets who are attempting to get over the .500 hump. It took the Nets to take on the Detroit Pistons in back-to-back games to get back to .500 but now as they head home they take on the second place in the Eastern Conference Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games and just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as the betting underdog. As for the Bucks, they are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games and 6-6 against the spread on the road, they also are 2-1 covering the spread as a -4.5 favorite. Expect the Bucks to come out in this matchup with a ton of urgency to get back their most recent loss against the Knicks and make a statement as they take it to the Nets in this Wednesday night showdown.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 (-112), Over 240.5 (-110)