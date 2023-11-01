The Milwaukee Bucks will head north of the border as they engage in a showdown with the Toronto Raptors. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Raptors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 122-114 on Monday. Initially, they built a 10-point lead at halftime. They built a 24-point lead after three quarters. However, the Heat fought back in the fourth to make it a game, but it was not enough. The Bucks shot 50.6 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 73.7 percent from the charity stripe. Conversely, the Bucks also committed 14 turnovers. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points and seven rebounds. Also, Damian Lillard added 25 points, while Bobby Portis added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors lost 99-91 to the Portland Trailblazers. Ultimately, they led 50-47 at halftime. But a bad third quarter caused them to fall behind. Significantly, the Raptors only shot 40.4 percent from the field and a paltry 13.8 percent from the triples, making only 4 of 29 shots. Toronto also made 73.7 percent of its free throws. Additionally, they lost the battle of the boards 51-47. The Raptors had 10 steals but only four blocks. Ultimately, Pascal Siakam finished with 20 points. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Likewise, Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The bench tacked on only 17 points total.

The Bucks won 3 of 4 games last season. Additionally, the Raptors won one of the two games at Scotiabank Arena, with the only loss being a 104-101 overtime defeat. But the Raptors had won the three games in the previous season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Raptors Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-112)

Toronto Raptors: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are 2-1 to start the season. Therefore, they have already gotten more wins in October than the Green Bay Packers, their football counterpart. It all starts with the dynamic duo.

Antetoukounmpo has gotten off to another good start, as he is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Ultimately, he continues to be the man the Bucks rely on and is the elite playmaker the Bucks envisioned when they drafted him. Lillard has been an excellent addition to the Bucks. Significantly, he is averaging 23.3 points per game.

The Bucks still have great additional playmakers who can support Antetoukounmpo and Lillard when the two need it. First, there is Portis. He is averaging 12.7 points per game. Therefore, he is one of the better third options on the team. When the Bucks need another big option, they have Brook Lopez. Substantially, he can still score, averaging 12.3 points per game. The Bucks like what they have in both players.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetoukounmpo can continue to dominate. Then, Lillard must convert on his shot attempts. Portis and Lopez are important pieces of this offense to help.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have started the season 1-3 and are experiencing many of the issues that plagued them last season. Regardless, they still have players who can contribute to this team and will be critical factors in this game.

Barnes is averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he is not an elite scorer, but he is above average and can get hot in any game. Siakam is a good compliment to him, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game. Moreover, he must establish better chemistry with Barnes. Dennis Schroeder is another option on this team. Significantly, he has averaged 14.3 points through four games. Schroeder must do more to help Toronto thrive. Likewise, the Raptors need more from OG Anunoby. The Raptors have seen what he can do. Currently, he is averaging 13.7 points per game. But he is more than capable of scoring 25-30 points a game. Therefore, the Raptors hope they can see the potential grow in him.

The Raptors will cover this spread if they can stop Antetoukounmpo and Lillard while forcing them to go in another direction. Additionally, they must hit their shots. Making three-pointers is critical. Thus, they cannot make only four shots from beyond the arc again.

Final Bucks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team and one of the best teams in the association. However, the Raptors seem to play them very well. Expect the Raptors to keep this game competitive and will likely have a chance to win it in the end. Therefore, the Raptors will cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: +5.5 (-108)