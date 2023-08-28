The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their 2023 NFL preseason schedule with a record of 2-1. They bounced back from a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with wins over the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Bucs quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield combined for 227 passing yards and two touchdowns in Tampa's win over the Ravens on Saturday. Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett led the squad with 48 receiving yards on four receptions.

The Bucs will have to make their fair share of roster moves before the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline on Tuesday. Tampa Bay cut receiver Kade Warner on Sunday. They waived outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed the same day.

What is one last-minute trade the Buccaneers should make before the start of the 2023 NFL Season?

Trade for K'Lavon Chaisson

The Bucs already have plenty of depth at the outside linebacker spot behind linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The two took the starting outside linebacker spots on Tampa Bay's depth chart. Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowler and four-year veteran with the Buccaneers, played and started in eight games for the Bucs in 2022. He combined for 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble. Tryon-Shoyinka, a former first-round selection for the Bucs in the 2021 NFL Draft, ended last season with 40 combined tackles during the 17 games he played for Tampa Bay last season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Linebackers Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Jose Ramirez and Cam Gill make up a few of the reserve options on the outside for the Bucs. The Buccaneers kept four players at the edge rusher spots for all but two weeks of the 2022 regular season, according to an August article from Buccaneers Senior Editor Scott Smith.

“Yes, definitely, primarily at outside linebacker,” Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles said when asked on Wednesday if 53-man roster decisions were going to be more difficult this summer, via Smith. “All of them can play. That's going to be the toughest one. We have some competition at other spots, but from top to bottom, the outside linebacker room is probably the toughest one because all of these guys can play in this league.”

Still, it never hurts to trade for a linebacker who Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell had high praise for earlier this month.

“When you look at K'Lavon, the tools are there,” Caldwell said, via Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. “He's a smart and talented outside linebacker. He has ability to rush. He has shown it, and we're just waiting for him to be healthy and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.

“When you look at it, he's never really had the chance for a full season. From the time we got here to now, the work he's put in, it's time for his hard work to pay off for him.”

Chaisson, a former first-round pick for Jacksonville in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in 40 games and started in 11 for the Jaguars over his three-year NFL career. He recorded 10 tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one sack in the 2022 season. He earned as many as four combined tackles in a Week 17 Jaguars win over the Houston Texans, adding one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit as Jacksonville took a 31-3 victory in NRG Stadium.

Having Chaisson on the squad could help boost a defense that already finished at about fifth place in the NFL with 45 total sacks last season, especially if he can reach his potential among some of Tampa Bay's other linebacker options.