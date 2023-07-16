The first five games of the Chicago Bulls' Summer League games showed their roster had at least a few promising options for the future.

Including their win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Chicago went 3-2 in its 2023 Summer League run. They earned wins over the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings, but fell to the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. The double-digit scoring from four different Wizards players was countered by the scoring of by guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, guard Dalen Terry and center Adama Sanogo.

Freeman-Liberty, a former two-year veteran for the Valparaiso Beacons and the DePaul Blue Demons, has averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his five Summer League games, according to NBA.com. The Bulls earned a 90-85 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, a game that saw two Bulls score 20 points or more as Chicago took a victory at Cox Pavilion.

What was the biggest concern for Terry following the first few games of the 2023 NBA Summer League?

Bulls' Biggest Concern: Dalen Terry still has to work on his scoring

Terry has had a solid season in the Summer League so far, averaging 12.6 points, five rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. He scored 20 points against Washington, hitting open shots and contested layups as he hit seven of his 10 shot attempts in Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev. He hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer over in the first quarter as Chicago was down by four points in the second quarter, keeping the Bulls within fighting distance of the Wizards in an important Summer League game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Terry showed he could improve his scoring ability during his matchup with the Wizards. He has hit a total of 33.8% of his field goal attempts and 34.8% of the 3-point shots he hit during Terry's time in the 2023 Summer League.

Terry's versatility in the Summer League, especially on defense, has continued in his Summer League success, a point he highlighted during a July 11 article from NBA.com.

“I got here playing defense,” Terry said, via NBA.com. “My defensive ability hasn't dropped. I definitely liked my defense on both marquee players, the marquee matchups (in the first two games against lottery pick Gradey Dick and Memphis' Jake LaRavia).

“I felt like I took the challenge. I feel like that's what gets me on the floor, and then the other things keep me on the floor, making the right decisions, hitting open shots, being a good teammate, playing with energy. It's not just one thing. Being versatile keeps you on the floor and makes you a player in this league.

The Bulls selected Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 draft out of Arizona. He played in 38 games for Chicago last season, earning averages of 2.2 points and rebound as he suited up for 5.6 minutes per game. His season was highlighted by a 13-point, seven-rebound and six-assist game against the Milwaukee Bucks in February, which saw him hit six of his 12 field goals as the Bucks took a 112-100 victory over Chicago in the United Center.

Terry can be a talented option for Chicago to build upon if he can improve his scoring throughout the next few seasons. The Bulls ended last season with a defensive rating, or the number of points allowed per 100 possessions by a team, of 111.5, according to NBA.com. If Terry can improve his scoring ability, he can be a needed part of a Chicago offense that averaged 113.1 points per game, good enough for 22nd in the 2022-23 regular season behind the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.