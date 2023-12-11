The Chicago Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls go on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls have been playing their best basketball as of late. They are on a four-game win streak, and it started with a win over the Bucks. That was their second game against the Bucks, but they lost the first one by nine points. Chicago is still without Zach Lavine, but all four wins have come without him. The Bulls seem to be playing a lot better without Lavine on the court, and he will be out for another week or two. Alex Caruso is questionable in this game with a foot injury while Patrick Williams is probable with ankle soreness.

The Bucks are 15-7 and tied atop the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee has won three of their last five games, with their two losses coming against the Bulls and Indiana Pacers. The Bucks will be at full health in this game, so they should be very confident. pat Connaighton will miss the game with an ankle injury, but his impact on the court will not be missed as much.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Bucks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +11.5 (-114)

Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-106)

Over: 233 (-106)

Under: 233 (-114)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are playing their best basketball without Lavine on the floor. In the last four games, the Bulls have averaged 119.o points per game. That is eight points higher than their season average. In the last four games, the Bulls are also averaging 28.5 assists per game. That has raised the season average to 23.1 per game. The point is, the Bulls not only have scored better with Lavine, but they are doing a much better job moving the ball. They find the open man, and take less shots early in the clock. With the better shot selection, and the Bulls hot streak, they do have a chance to cover this spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are third in scoring this season at 122.1 points per game. They shoot 49.8 percent from the field (second-best in the NBA), and 38.3 percent from three (fourth-best in the NBA). The Bulls have struggled to close out, and rotate on defense this season. Teams shoot 47.2 percent from the field, and 37.2 percent from three against them this season. The Bucks should be able to have a good game on the offensive side of the floor in this one. If they can get Damian Lillar and Giannis Antetokounmpo going in this one, they will easily cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a good one. The Bulls and Bucks went into overtime in their last game, and the first game was decided by less than 10 points. These teams know each other well, and they should play another close game Monday night. I am going to take the under this game, though. Unless the game goes to overtime, I do not see either team scoring to much. I will also take the Bulls to cover the spread. Even without Caruso, the Bulls should be able to keep this game within single-digits.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bulls +11.5 (-114), Under 233 (-114)