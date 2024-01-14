The Chicago Bulls visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulls have snuck their way into a Play-In game spot with their performance lately. They had a long week as they played two overtime games against two good teams. They also played a hard-fought game in a win over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night. Chicago has already played the Cavaliers this season, and they lost by 14 points. In that game, the Bulls put up just 95 points. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic put up 21 and 20 points, respectively. As a team, the Bulls had just 14 bench points, though. The Bulls were 8-35 from three in the loss, and shot 43.8 percent form the floor. Patrick Williams did not play in the game Saturday, so his status for Monday is unclear.

The Cavaliers are 22-15 this season, and they have won their last four games. Most recently, the Cavaliers won in Paris against the Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland beat the Bulls earlier this season, and they did not have Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, or Caris LeVert in the win. However, Max Strus led the team with 26 points while Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 17 rebounds. The Cavaliers did not shoot to well from the floor, but their defense picked them up big time.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Cavaliers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Ohio

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has definitely been playing well lately. They have won four of their last five games, and their one loss came against the Golden State Warriors, in a game they really could have won. Those wins have really come on the defensive end of the floor. In their last five, the Bulls have allowed 115.6 points per game. That includes the 140-point game they allowed to the Warriors.

Without the Warriors game, the Bulls have allowed just 109.5 points per game. Keep in mind, there were extra points scored in two of those games since they were in overtime. Nonetheless, the Bulls defense should do a good enough job to give them a chance in this one.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are playing very well on their win streak. One area in which the Cavaliers have really exceled all season is their defense. The Cavaliers are the third-best scoring defense in the NBA. They have allowed 111.3 points per game this season, and it showed in their last game against the Bulls. If the Cavaliers can have another great defensive game, they will win this one.

The Cavaliers all the fifth-lowest field goal percentage, fourth-fewest field goals made, and 10th-lowest three-point percentage. If you look at the stats, the Bulls are not a great shooting team. They have their games, but it is more than possible for Chicago to go cold and get frustrated against good defensive teams. If the Cavaliers can continue their defensive season, they will win this game.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Both teams are playing really well, which makes this one very hard to predict. With the Bulls being the underdogs, I am going to take them to cover this spread.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Bulls +3.5 (-110), Under 219.5 (-110)