Bulls fans losing it over Zach LaVine missing season opener vs. Heat with mysterious knee issue

The Chicago Bulls will play their season opener on Wednesday night without star guard Zach LaVine, who is sidelined due to injury management. Of course, the former UCLA standout underwent a minor procedure back in May and revealed that he’s feeling in tip-top shape.

That raises the question, why is Chicago sitting him? Fans are wondering the same thing. Take a look at some of these reactions:

If Zach tweaked the knee in practice or during the preseason, I wish they would just say it. Keeping him out under the guise of 'maintenance' after 10 days of rest feels so much more concerning. https://t.co/wKQpdZZ8mx — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 19, 2022

Look, I expected SOME load management this season. But doing that to start the year without ANY prior suggestion that this would be the case is super weird. They've made it hard not to be somewhat concerned. — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) October 19, 2022

It makes one think Zach LaVine could have tweaked something again. I mean, the season hasn’t even started, therefore load management isn’t exactly valid at this point. Bulls fans aren’t wrong, here.

he said HIMSELF he felt fine a few days ago lmao what a joke https://t.co/IbUXDH2xN1 — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) October 19, 2022

Somebody is lying about Zach LaVine’s health. You don’t miss the first game of the season after a 10-day rest for knee management. — Kris Amundsen (@klahoops) October 19, 2022

Definitely fishy. LaVine hasn’t taken the court in 10 days. That’s a ton of rest. The Bulls could be hiding something. But, let’s just pray that’s not the case.

Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball due to a lingering knee issue. He might return at some point in the second half but nothing is guaranteed. That means it’s strictly up to LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to carry the load and hopefully take the Bulls back to the playoffs.

Not only is LaVine ruled out for the opener, but he’s also expected to miss the front end of a back-to-back on Friday against the Washington Wizards. His debut is likely going to happen on Saturday at home vs. Cleveland.

What’s most important is that LaVine stays healthy throughout the course of the campaign because if he’s sidelined for any lengthy period of time, the Bulls are flat-out screwed. There is no other way to put it.