Can the Spurs get their first win of the season over the Bulls?

We're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of Saturday's NBA action. This next game features a cross-conference matchup as the Chicago Bulls (18-22) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (7-30) for the third and final time this season. The Bulls lead the season series 2-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference. They're on a mini-run right now and have won three consecutive games, beating the Hornets twice and the Rockets once. They own this season series against the Spurs and will hope to sweep them in their final meeting.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in the Southwest Division and they're also the last-place team in the Western Conference. They've notched just two wins over the last twelves games and broke two separate losing streaks with recent wins over the Pistons and Trail Blazers. they'll hope to beat Chicago who have outscored them by 28 points through two meetings.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Spurs Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -230

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls saw a nice surge from their team after a number of their players went down to injury and they won three consecutive games while also beating the 76ers once again on the season. Coby White has been their biggest revelation as he's becoming a their go-to scoring option when Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan aren't producing. DeRozan did all he could to lift the Bulls in their last game against the Warriors, but they couldn't hold the second-half lead and fell 140-131. The Bulls are usually the ones coming back in second halves, however they were given a dose of their own medicine as Steph Curry and the Warriors erased a 13-point lead just halfway through the third quarter.

The Bulls did a great job of starting fast in their last game, but they'll have to stay on the gas and continue their offensive production through all four quarters if they want to put teams away. This NBA season has been one of comebacks and the Bulls have usually been on the right end of them. They'll need to make sure a scorer like Devinn Vassell doesn't heat up and drop 30 on them, otherwise they should have enough firepower with both LaVine and White improving their play over the last three games.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs notched back-to-back wins for just the second time this season as they took down the Charlotte Hornets 135-99. It's the Spurs' second-straight game scoring at least 130 points and beating their opponents by at least 20. Victor Wembanyama notched another double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds as they dominated the paint against Charlotte. Jeremy Sochan finally had a decent game and Devin Vassell was able to add 5 assists to his total as their frontcourt is becoming more consistent and coming together as a unit.

The Spurs have been shooting very well from the field over these last two wins, posting upwards of 50% shooting from the field on both occasions. They've struggled to contain the Bulls' scorers all season, but they could have a better chance in this game if they're able to continue their consistent shooting from the field. This will also be the first time these two teams are fully healthy and facing off, so expect San Antonio to look their best in this meeting here.

Final Bulls-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are finally starting to wake up and winning back-to-back games has to bode well for their confidence moving forward. The Bulls, on the other hand, lost a heartbreaker at home last night and let the Warriors right back into the game. If they continue to play lazy defense in transition, they'll be able to keep San Antonio competitive in this game.

However, the Bulls have been in this spot twice before and it seems as though they really know how to play this Spurs team. Expect DeMar DeRozan to have a good game against the Spurs, as he usually does, as Chicago should cruise to a victory here. Let's ride them on the moneyline as their last few games have been a bit too close for comfort.

Final Bulls-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls ML (-230)