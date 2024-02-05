It is a Top-25 Big 12 match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

BYU enters the game sitting at 16-5 on the year, but 4-4 in conference play. That puts them a game and a half back of Houston and Kansas for first in the Big 12. They opened conference play with two straight losses, falling to Cincinnati by 11 and then to Baylor by nine. They would then beat UCF and Iowa State before two more losses. They lost by seven to both Texas Tech and Houston. Still, they have won their last two games. Both games were double-digit wins as they beat Texas and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 16-6 on the season, but 4-5 in Big 12 play, placing them two games back of Houston and Kansas in the conference. Still, they have lost three of their last four in conference play. First, it was a 15-point loss to Texas before a one-point loss to Texas Tech. They would beat Kansas State by 20, but last time out, they fell to UCF. It was an 11-point loss in that one. In their four conference losses, thye have been within ten points just once.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is ranked ninth in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU is currently tenth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting second in the nation in assists per game on the year. Jaxson Robinson leads the team in points per game this year. He comes into the game with 13.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevin Knell is second on the team with 11.8 points per game. Further, three other players sit with over ten points per game. Further, Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa have been great in the passing game. Hall comes in with five assists per game while Khalifa comes in with 4.3 assists per game this year.

BYU has been solid on the glass this year, sitting seventh in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Further, they are third in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Noah Waterman leads the way here, with 6.0 rebounds per game. Spencer Johnson is second with 5.5 rebounds per game. Still, BYU has four other players with over four rebounds per game this year.

BYU is 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game on the year. They are also 23rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. BYU is also second in the nation in scoring margin this year, sitting with a +18.4 differential per game this year. Spencer Johnson and Jaxson Robinson both have a steal per game this year, but also both have over a turnover per game this year as well.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma ranks 25th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 65th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 58th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.3 points per game this year, while shooting 42.4 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 42 of his 105 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 13.0 points per game and is shooting 52.0 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 87th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 71st in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 64th in defensive rebounding rate. Jalon Moore leads the way with 6.0 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game while Rivaldo Soared comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma is 39th in the nation in points against this year. They are 19th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.8 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final BYU-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

The BYU offense will be the big difference in this game. While both teams come in with solid defensive units, and Oklahoma may have the slightly better one, the BYU offense is much better than Oklahoma's. Not only are they better on offense in general, BYU is solid in offensive rebounding. This will give BYU a heavy advantage in this one. Expect it to be close because both teams have solid defenses, but BYU to come away with the win due to the more efficient offense,

Final BYU-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: BYU -1.5 (-104)