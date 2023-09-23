The California Golden Bears take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our California Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch California Washington.

The Washington Huskies have not played especially good teams through the first three weeks of the season, but they have done what they are supposed to do and have looked good doing it. They beat Boise State by 37 points in the season opener, cruised past Tulsa in their second game, and then delivered a beatdown to Michigan State in Week 3. Washington has not been seriously tested, but very good teams shouldn't get tested by dramatically inferior opponents. There is something to be said for taking care of business without drama. The Huskies have done that in the first three games of their campaign.

California has had a weird season. The Golden Bears scored 58 points at North Texas in their opener. They outplayed Auburn in their second game of the season but lost 14-10 because of three missed field goals. Then they fell behind Idaho, an FCS school, by 17 points before rallying to win. None of those games went the way anyone expected them to go. Lots of improbable, wild swings have marked the Bears' start to the season. Let's see if the weirdness continues in Seattle in the latest edition of Pac-12 After Dark.

Here are the California-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: California-Washington Odds

California Golden Bears: +20.5 (-110)

Washington Huskies: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How To Watch California vs. Washington

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Why California Could Cover the Spread

Washington made a long Big Ten-style road trip to a future Big Ten location, East Lansing, last weekend. Yes, Washington won easily at Michigan State, but the long-distance travel and the emotions poured into that game might leave the Huskies a little flat for this game. Washington was a 33.5-point favorite at home a few weeks ago against Tulsa. The Huskies scored just one touchdown in the second quarter of that game and did not cover the spread. This is a very good team, but we have seen Washington get just sloppy enough to not cover huge spreads at home. Cal doesn't have to win this game; it just needs to keep the game moderately close. When we consider that Cal scored 58 points against North Texas and outplayed Auburn for most of the night in a Week 2 game on September 9, the Golden Bears have a pretty decent chance of being able to cover the spread.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Washington offense gets the publicity, and it should. Michael Penix played extremely well against Michigan State, and he has a bunch of fast, skilled receivers who make him look good and produce big plays. However, Washington's defense was very solid against Michigan State. It did not allow the Spartans to get a foothold in the game. UW was able to slam the door shut on that game in the first half and eliminate any drama at all from the proceedings. Washington will score in this game, but it will cover the spread because it will shut down California's offense.

Final California-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington isn't a 33-point favorite in this game. It is only a 20.5-point favorite. Washington is at least three touchdowns better than Cal, if not four. Take Washington in this one.

Final California-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -20.5