The quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup are in full swing as Canada battles Slovenia for the right to set a date with Serbia in the semi-finals. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Canada-Slovenia prediction and pick.

Canada pulled out an inspirational comeback win over Spain to book their ticket to the quarter-finals and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 30-point performance, the Canadians overcame a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 88-85 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Slovenia lost its first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to Germany on Sunday. Luka Doncic was on a heater to open the game with 12 points in the first quarter as Slovenia led by 14 points after one. But Germany's depth and overall talent caught up as they outscored Slovenia by 43 points through the second to fourth quarters. Doncic finished with 23 points as he and Klemen Prepelic finished as the only two players to score in double-figures for the Slovenians.

This upcoming showdown will arguably be the best one in the tournament so far as Canada's Gilgeous-Alexander goes up against Slovenia's Doncic. Basketball fans from around the globe will be treated to a clash between the two First Team All-NBA guards this past season and perhaps the two best players in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Canada-Slovenia Odds

Canada: -8.5 (-111)

Slovenia: +8.5 (-115)

Over: 176.5 (-115)

Under: 176.5 (-111)

How to Watch Canada vs. Slovenia

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 8:30 AM ET/ 5:30 AM PT

Why Canada Will Cover The Spread

Canada is simply on a high right now, especially after they secured their first Olympic berth since 2000. They should enter Wednesday's contest with a lot of inspiration and motivation.

Overall, the Canadians just possess a lot more talent than the Slovenians. Slovenia is essentially a one-man show with Luka Doncic leading the pack. Meanwhile, Canada, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has more depth with seven NBA players on the team. That alone should be their biggest advantage heading into Wednesday's showdown.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also playing at an all-time elite level in this tournament. After dropping 30 points, four rebounds, and seven assists versus Spain, SGA's numbers are up to 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in five games so far. Gilgeous-Alexander also seems to love playing against Doncic. In the two games he played versus the Dallas Mavericks this past season, the Oklahoma City Thunder star averaged 40.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 steals.

What's scary for Slovenia is that Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only player who is on a heater right now for Canada. Mississauga's Dillon Brooks just dropped 22 points and made one of the biggest shots in Canadian basketball history with over a minute left to tie the game versus Spain. While his play may be erratic, his confidence never wavers. You have to think Brooks' confidence will be at an all-time high, especially after the game he had against Spain.

Look out for RJ Barret to bounce back as well after he fouled out against Spain. The New York Knicks forward is Canada's second-leading scorer in the FIBA World Cup so far.

Why Slovenia Will Cover The Spread

The lone reason why Slovenia will win and cover the spread simply lies on one man: Luka Doncic. It may take a superhuman effort for the Mavericks superstar to overcome an inspired Canadian team led by a fellow All-NBA talent in SGA. But if there is anybody who can do an absolute carry job of his country, it's Luka.

Doncic has slowed down a bit after he put together back-to-back 30-point games to open the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He scored 37 points against Venezuela for their first game of the tournament, then dropped 34 points versus Georgia two days later. Since then, Doncic has just 20.3 points per game over his last three contests. Nonetheless, the man is still carrying much of the load for Slovenia with averages of 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.4 steals throughout the World Cup.

Doncic will need the help of Klemen Prepelic, who is the team's second-leading scorer so far. The 6-foot-4 guard has been as steady as they come for Slovenia as he has scored in double-figures in all five games. On the tournament, he is averaging 14.8 points on 52.5 percent field goal shooting. He is also a solid secondary playmaker for the Slovenians, as he showed in his seven-assist game versus Cape Verde.

Slovenia has to hope that Canada will have a game like they did against Brazil. The Canadians were completely out of sorts in their lone loss of the tournament so far. If Slovenia catches them on an afternoon like that, there is nobody who can exploit that better than Doncic.

Final Canada-Slovenia Prediction & Pick

Canada should be able to win and cover the spread here. The Canadians just have more depth for Doncic to handle on his own. They also have their own man in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go toe-to-toe with the Serbian superstar.

Final Canada-Slovenia Prediction & Pick: Canada: -8.5 (-111)