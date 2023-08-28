We're back to bring you a pick and prediction for the final game of Tuesday's FIBA World Cup slate. We head over to Group H for a matchup between top teams as Canada (2-0) takes on Latvia (2-0). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Canada-Latvia prediction and pick.

Canada comes into this final group game having clinched their spot in the next round following a dominant 128-73 win over Lebanon. They're looking like one of the best teams in the tournament and could give the United States a run for their money as favorites. Look for them to keep cruising along against Latvia.

Latvia comes into their final game also securing a spot in the next round after upsetting France 88-86 in their last game. It was one of the shockers of the tournament thus far as Latvia punched their ticket while simultaneously sending one of the best teams packing. With a win over Canada, they'll establish themselves as a team to look out for.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Canada-Latvia Odds

Canada: -17.5 (-115)

Latvia: +17.5 (-111)

Over: 177.5 (-111)

Under: 177.5 (-115)

How to Watch Canada vs. Latvia

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

Why Canada Will Cover The Spread

Canada has had a relatively easy road thus far and they will face their toughest test in Latvia. They'll see their shortest spread of the tournament thus far as these two teams are basically playing to preserve their win streaks. They led a perfectly-balanced scoring attack in their last game as nine of their players scored in the double-digits. If they can continue to get steady scoring from that many of their guys, they should take care of this spread without issue.

To win this game, Canada should look to play fast and outrun Latvia in transition. Latvia has seen most of their success in half-court situations and slowing the game to their desired pace. Canada will have the athletes on their side to be faster down the court, so they should look to push the pace and prevent Latvia from getting into any type of rhythm. They shot 60% from three in their last game and if they can replicate that number here, they should be able to cover easily.

Why Latvia Will Cover The Spread

Latvia played a very gritty game against France to punch their ticket to the next round. While they were out-rebounded and didn't shoot as well from the field, they managed to created 22 turnovers and played better basketball down the stretch Rolands Smits has been great for them in shooting the three-pointer as they can count on him to hit clutch shots down the stretch.

To have a chance in this game, Latvia will have to be more consistent with their shooting and create offense around the pesky Canadian defense. They'll be outmatched in terms of athleticism and speed, so Latvia will have to work towards making the most out of their possessions and taking care of the basketball. They've struggled on the boards through two games and will have to tighten up the paint to have a chance here.

Final Canada-Latvia Prediction & Pick

This should be a decently competitive game with the way both teams have played, but Canada seems to be on another level than every other team right now. Look for this one to be close for the first half, with Canada eventually pulling away and covering the spread.

Final Canada-Latvia Prediction & Pick: Canada -17.5 (-115)