Even though the game is older than either of the two, the Shadowrun Trilogy is like if Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate III had a baby.

Did you get to play two of the best video game releases of the year? That's right, we're talking about Baldur's Gate III and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. If you haven't yet, then what are you doing with your life? And if you have, then we bet you're craving for more. Thankfully, there's a game out there that is just different enough but will still make you feel right at home coming from either Baldur's Gate III or Cyberpunk 2077. And that's the Shadowrun Trilogy.

Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong were all released between 2013 and 2015, way before Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate III, but if the two younger games had a baby, they'd have these three games as triplets.

Shadowrun is just like Cyberpunk 2077 not only in setting but also in lineage, as both games were inspired by tabletop RPGs. Oddly enough, that's also where Baldur's Gate III came from.

In terms of gameplay, Shadowrun is much closer to Baldur's Gate III. While not using the exact same systems, you'd feel right at home in Shadowrun's role-playing systems and would appreciate its own unique take on the traditional cRPG formula.

So there, in terms of themes, Shadowrun is very close to Cyberpunk 2077. In terms of gameplay, it's closer to Baldur's Gate III. Hence the baby analogy.

In any case, you should try out Shadowrun Trilogy, especially since the three games are currently on PS+ Catalogue, which you gain access to through the Extra tier. We suggest starting with Shadowrun: Dragonfall because Shadowrun Returns aged like milk, following up with Hong Kong. If you already finished Dragonfall and Hong Kong and still haven't had your fill, then that must mean you really like these games and that it's time for you to deep dive and try out Shadowrun Returns.

If you don't have a PS+ subscription, then don't fear, since the trilogy is also available on PC, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.