It is a Western Conference battle as the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Cancusk enter the game at 24-10-3 on the year, the top record in the Pacific Divison. They hit the road after playing the Senators the last time out. It was a dominating game for the Canucks in that game. They scored five times in the first period, including two goals from Elias Petterson, with one of them being on the power play. Meanwhile, Pius Suter scored and assisted in the period, while J.T. Miller did the same. The Senators would score early in the second to get on the board and would add two in the third to make it 5-3. Suter would get his second of the game though, and the Canucks would win 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 18-17-1 on the year, sitting in sixth place in the Central Division. Last time out, they faced the Penguins. The Blues found themselves down after the first period, as Drew O'Connor scored to give the Penguins the 1-0 lead. In the second, Robert Thomas scored on the power play to tie it up, but just over five minutes later, Evgeni Malkin would add a power play goal to give the lead back to the Penguins. After a third goal for the Penguins in the third, Kasperi Kapanen scored to make it 3-2. Still, the Blues gave up an empty netter to fall 4-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-BluesOdds

Vancouver Canucks: -134

St. Louis Blues: +112

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks are the best-scoring team in the NHL this year, scoring 3.84 goals per game on the season. J.T. Miller leads the way in terms of points this year. He is second on the team with 16 goals while also sitting second on the team with 34 assists. That gives him 50 points this year, while he also has seven goals and 15 assists on the power play this year. Leading the team in assists is defenseman Quinn Hughes. Hughes enters the game with 10 goals and 36 assists on the year for 46 points, second on the team. Meanwhile, he has set up the power play well, with 16 power play assists on the year.

The leading goal scorer for the team is Brock Boeser. He comes in with 24 goals on the year and 15 assists, for 39 points. The total is fourth on the team, but he also leads the team in power-play goals. Boeser comes in with nine goals on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Elias Petterson is third on the team in points, sitting with 15 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 45 points. He also has been great on the power play, with six goals and 12 assists this year on the power play.

The Canucks enter the game ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting on 24.2 percent of their chances this year. Meanwhile, they have struggled some when a man is down, sitting 22nd in the league with a 77.7 percent success rate on the year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal today for the Canucks. He is 18-7-1 on the year. with a 2.48 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. He ranks second in the NHL in wins, while sitting tenth in goals against average and third in shutouts. Last time out he saved 35 of 38 shots to take the win. Demko has gone 6-0-1 in his last seven starts.

Why The Blues Will Win

The Blues sit 26th in the NHL this year in terms of goals per game, with 2.92 goals per game this year. They have been led this year by Robert Thomas, who leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He has 15 goals on the season with 24 assists, good for 29 points. Still, he has struggled on the power play, with just one goal and four assists this year.

Sitting second on the team in points, while tied for second in goals, is Pavel Buchnevich. He comes in with 12 goals and 16 assists on the year and is also the leader on the power play. Buchnevich has four power-play goals this year, while also having two shorthanded. He is tied with Jake Neighbours for goals this year. Neighbors comes in with 12 goals, but has just two assists on the year, good for 14 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Jordan Kyrou. He has nine goals, but also has 17 assists, to make him just one of three players with over 20 points on the year. He also has been the best at setting up the power play this year, coming in with six assists on the power play.

The power play for the Blues is one of the worst in the NHL this year. They are 31st in the NHL on the season with just 12 goals on the power play and an 11.3 percent success rate. They have been better on the penalty kill, sitting 20th in the NHL with a 79.4 percent success rate.

The Blues are scheduled to send Jordan Binnington to defend the net today. He is 11-11-1 on the year with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Last time out was one of his better starts, saving 21 of 23 shots, but taking the loss as the Blues could manage just one goal.

Final Canucks-Blues Prediction & Pick

Jordan Binnington has been hit or miss as of late for the Blues. In his last nine starts, he has allowed five goals in four of them, while allowing two or less in just three. Still, he is 2-1 in those games he allowed just two goals, with one of them going to overtime. The Blues do not have the offense to score enough to play an offensive-focused game against the Canucks. They will have to shut them down. That is not something they have done well as of late. The Canucks will be able to outscore them with ease in this one.

Final Canucks-Blues Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-134)