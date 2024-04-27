The Vancouver Canucks will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as they meet the Nashville Predators on Sunday for Game 4 at Bridgestone Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canucks-Predators Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Canucks defeated the Predators 2-1 in Game 3 to retake home-ice advantage, claiming a 2-1 lead. Ultimately, J.T. Miller started things hot with a powerplay goal on a feed from Quinn Hughes to give the Canucks the 1-0 lead. The Nucks added one in the second period when Brock Boeser converted a powerplay marker on a pass from Miller to make it 2-0. Significantly, Luke Evangelista added a goal for the Predators to cut the deficit, but the Preds ran out of time.
Casey DeSmith was the hero for the Canucks, stopping 29 shots. Conversely, Jusse Saros made 10 saves on 12 shots. The Canucks won the game despite only firing 23 shots total at the net. On the other side, the Predators had 58 total shots, with 28 blocked shots. The Predators also won 63 percent of the faceoffs, showcasing how much they dominated this game. However, the Canucks went 2 for 3 on the powerplay, while the Predators whiffed on all five of their chances.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Canucks-Predators Game 4 Odds
Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-255)
Moneyline: +102
Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 5.5 (-114)
Under: 5.5 (-105)
How to Watch Canucks vs. Predators Game 4
Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT
TV: TBS, truTV, Sportsnet, and TVAS
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks should have lost this game. Fortunately for them, they had a hot goalie. But their team did not play overall and allowed the Predators to dominate them in all faucets of the game.
Elias Lindholm struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just eight draws and losing 17. Therefore, he will need to do more in that aspect to help the Nucks gain more possessions. Elias Pettersson finally notched his first point of the postseason. Thus, look for him to try to do even more to help the Canucks get the advantage. Hughes stepped up in a big way, contributing to both goals.
After erupting in Game 1 for two goals and one assist, Daniel Joshua has been pointless since. Unfortunately, he has been nonexistent and needs to do more. Nikita Zadarov has one goal and one assist. However, he also had a quiet Game 3. Miller now has one goal and two assists after a solid Game 3. Ultimately, he remains one of the best on this team.
The defense needs to do more to help DeSmith. Unfortunately, they allowed too many shots and let the Predators get multiple chances. If that happens again, the Predators will score many more goals. DeSmith is 1-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 after an amazing Game 3 performance.
The Canucks will cover the spread if they can win more faceoffs. Then, they need to avoid taking penalties and not give the Predators any momentum.
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators did almost everything right except score. Their defense also fell flat. But they gained enough possessions and chances, mainly thanks to Ryan O'Reilly, who won 20 draws and lost 11.
Filip Forsberg has one goal and two assists in this series. Unfortunately, he went cold in Game 3 and will need to carry the Predators on his back in Game 4 to give Nashville a chance to get back in this series. Jason Zucker currently has one goal and two assists. Likewise, he needs to bounce back.
Gustav Nyquist has two assists. However, his Game 3 performance put everyone to sleep and will need to provide a better showing in Game 4. Anthony Beauvillier has one goal and one assist and will look to contribute. Likewise, O'Reilly hopes to get some more offense going.
But the defense and goaltending fell flat. Somehow, they allowed two goals despite only allowing 12 shots on net. Part of that is bad luck, and part of that falls on Saros. Sometimes, he is one of the best goalies in the world and other times; he is mediocre. Saros is 1-2 with a 2.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880 and will need to play much better.
The Predators will cover the spread if they can find better shots to get past DeSmith. Then, they need a good performance from Saros.
Final Canucks-Predators Game 4 Prediction & Pick
We predicted the Predators would dominate Game 3, and they did. Unfortunately for them, they just could not get anything past DeSmith. We don't believe he can replicate that performance. Therefore, expect the Predators to build off the momentum they gained and get some shots to go into the net this time around. The Predators find a way to score some goals and cover the spread in Game 4, forcing the series back to British Columbia in a 2-2 tie.
Final Canucks-Predators Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+205)