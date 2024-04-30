The Washington Capitals are in for another long offseason after being swept by the New York Rangers in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. And with an aging core that's only getting older — including heart and soul veteran TJ Oshie, who has played in the nation's capital for almost a decade — it's possible this team could look quite different in 2024-25.
Oshie had a tough go of things this season, appearing in just 52 games and scoring 25 points — the lowest total of his 16-year NHL career. The 37-year-old got real about his future two days after the Capitals were beaten by the Rangers in Game 4, making it clear there's no guarantee he'll be able to play next season.
“In my mind, it would be hard for me to ever for sure say that I'm stepping away from the game,” Oshie told reporters on Tuesday, including The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir. “I'd love to play next year. But I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back won't be…”
The Stanley Cup champion trailed off after that.
“It's hard putting everyone through this situation,” he continued. “From my family at home to the team trying to figure out a lineup to young guys being called up and going down. So, I'd like to find an answer and a fix to the problem before I make another run at it.”
“I’d love to play next year but I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back won’t be…it’s hard putting everyone through this situation.”—T.J. Oshie on his playing future. The 37-year-old has another year on his contract with the #ALLCAPS. pic.twitter.com/U4PfYaoqae
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 30, 2024
Oshie continues to struggle with a back problem that cost him another 30 Capitals games in 2023-24. He had a minimally invasive procedure completed last summer — a double ablation — to help relieve pain. But it was a short-term fix.
“It was kind of a short-term fix thing and something we had tried a couple times throughout the season,” Oshie continued. “And it helped with a couple other things. My issue is there’s more than just one problem back there. There’s multiple things that we need to find an answer for. There’s been a lot of just extra things that I have to do to make sure that my back is ready to play an NHL game.
“I miss the days where I’d come in and have a coffee and sit on the training room table maybe hot tub, and throw the stuff on and go play. I did enjoy it while it lasted but it just takes a little bit more.”
Despite a difficult few seasons — and more tough decisions to be made this offseason — Oshie made it clear he'll do everything he can to keep playing hockey with the Capitals.
“I love the game. Still love coming to the rink everyday. Obviously there’s some health things that I’ve got to follow up with. But I love the game. I still love coming here. I’d love to play next season but I need to find a way to maybe eliminate me going in and out of the lineup because of the same issue every time. We’ll be just looking for answers for now.”
With one season remaining on an eight-year, $46 million deal he signed back in 2017, it's likely that Oshie will give it another go as the Capitals look to return to the dance in 2025. But it's certainly safe to assume that 2024-25 will be the last season of the shootout specialist's terrific career.