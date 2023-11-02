Albert Pujols is a Cardinals legend, and there's a chance he comes back to the game as a manager in the future.

The MLB season came to a close on Wednesday night when the Texas Rangers won game five of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are the champions, and we have now entered the offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals came into this season with playoff hopes and dreams of being in the Rangers' position, but they finished far from it. The Cardinals finished the season with a 71-91 record and in last place in the NL Central. That's not where St. Louis wants to be, and they have to some work to do in the offseason.

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols just retired after the 2022 season, and his baseball playing days are over. However, he recently discussed the possibility of returning to the game in a manager role, and his thoughts will make Cardinals fans happy.

“I think if the right time comes and it’s the right scenario, of course — what player doesn’t want to be a manager?” Albert Pujols said, according to an article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “You know what I mean? For me, my time will come if it’s the right thing. … If you have the opportunity to be a minority owner of the team or you’re looking to get into that spot, I am learning that from the commissioner’s (office). I knew everything from the field, and I still learn a lot there. Now, I look at it from the other side. Why are you doing that? You’re preparing yourself to look at the game and now talk about it, from this different angle.”

Cardinals fans would likely be thrilled to have Pujols back as part of the team in that role. Pujols spent 22 seasons playing in the MLB before retiring, and he spent 12 of those season with the Cardinals. He is certainly a fan favorite in St. Louis.