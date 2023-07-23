This season has been hell for the St. Louis Cardinals. While they've somewhat recovered from their god-awful start to the year, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. They currently sit eleven games below .500 after a loss to the Cody Bellinger-led Chicago Cubs. To make matters worse, star third baseman Nolan Arenado exited the game with an apparent injury after fouling off a ball on his leg.

After the Cardinals' loss, Nolan Arenado gave an update on his leg injury, per John Denton. The third baseman said that his ankle stiffened up after it was hit by a ball, but he stressed that he'll be good to go for the series finale tomorrow.

“#STLCards star third baseman Nolan Arenado said his left ankle stiffened up after fouling a pitch off it and waiting through the 87-minute rain delay. He said “I’ll be fine” for Sunday”

Arenado had a rather sluggish start to the 2023 season, looking nothing like the MVP candidate that he was just a season ago. His struggles at the plate was a big reason for the Cardinals' hellish slump over the first few weeks. Arenado has since recovered from this, and while his stats aren't the same MVP-level stats they were a year ago, it's come pretty close to it.

With how awful the season has been for the Cardinals, there's a distinct possibility that they'll sell by the time the trade deadline rolls around. That could mean a Nolan Arenado trade, but signs point to St. Louis playing for 2024 WITH the third baseman in mind. Still, even Arenado himself acknowledges that anything could happen. For now, they'll just look to find some sort silver lining to this terrible season they've been having.