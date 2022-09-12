‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kyler Murray summed it up best when describing the Arizona Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener.

The Chiefs handed the Cardinals a 44-21 beating, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns in the contest. It wasn’t close at all and the Cardinals were never really in the game, scoring two meaningless touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

After the loss, Murray had only one sentence to say about it, via Pro Football Talk: “They kicked our ass.”

As painful as it may sound, Kyler Murray certainly isn’t lying there. The fact is they were unable to put up a fight at all, allowing Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs to do whatever they want offensively without much resistance.

For what it’s worth, though, Murray is not getting discouraged and is instead looking at the positive side of the result. According to him, getting the wake-up call early is exactly what they need to learn and know what they can achieve if they play the right way.

“You can’t feel yourself in this league. You get embarrassed. And that’s kind of what happened today,” Murray added. “Good team over there. They executed. You could tell, there was a complete difference — energy was higher. And they didn’t shoot themselves in the foot. That’s what’s going to happen when you do those things.”

It remains to be seen if the Cardinals can quickly bounce back in Week 2 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders, but their fan base are surely hoping they learned from their mistakes.