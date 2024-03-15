Bill Hader has been cast in the lead role of Warner Bros' forthcoming Cat in the Hat film.
Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reported the news. Hader will lead the new animated film due in 2025.
Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat is one of his signature works. The children's book was published in 1957 and a sequel book was published one year later.
There have been several adaptations of The Cat in the Hat. From animated TV specials to stage plays, Dr. Seuss's book has become a fixture of pop culture.
Perhaps the most notorious adaptation was the 2003 live-action film. Mike Myers starred in the title role. Alec Baldwin, Dakota Fanning, and Kelly Preston also starred in the film. It was a huge flop, though, and grossed just $133 million at the box office.
In the subsequent years, Dr. Seuss' work has been adapted in animated form. Universal's The Lorax adaptation from 2012 was a huge hit and made over $350 million worldwide. This appears to be the director Warner Bros is now going with The Cat in the Hat. Hopefully, they see similar results.
Who is Bill Hader?
Ironically, Hader previously played the Cat in the Hat in a Saturday Night Live sketch. This means the forthcoming animated film will serve as the second time he's played the iconic Dr. Seuss character.
Bill Hader is most associated with his time on Saturday Night Live. He is also known for his roles in HBO's Barry and films like Trainwreck, It Chapter Two.
His other animated voice acting roles include Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Toy Story 4, Inside Out, and Turbo.