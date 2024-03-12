The Cleveland Cavaliers are uncharacteristically coming off of back-to-back losses, most recently losing to the Phoenix Suns as they look to get back into the win column when they continue their road trip in the Big East when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Cleveland's (41-24) matchup in New Orleans presents a must-win situation for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arriving on a two-game skid against the Nets and Suns, the Cavs need to break their slump and rediscover their defensive intensity. The Pelicans, with Zion Williamson back in the fold, pose a serious offensive threat, and their high-tempo style can overwhelm tired legs. For the Cavs, it's about limiting turnovers and controlling the pace. Can Donovan Mitchell take command offensively? Will Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley hold their own against Zion's power? This game is a crucial test of Cleveland's resilience in this Wednesday night road matchup.
New Orleans (39-25) host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, riding a wave of momentum after four consecutive victories. Zion Williamson has been the anchor to their offense, adding his dimension of inside dominance. CJ McCollum's scoring remains a consistent threat, and the defense is playing with increased energy. The Cavs, however, boast the NBA's best defensive rating and won't back down easily. This is a test of whether the Pelicans' recent success is sustainable against a top-tier defensive team. Expect a physical back-and-forth as the Pelicans' offense seeks to break down Cleveland's disciplined wall as they play host at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pelicans Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +250
New Orleans Pelicans: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -310
Over: 215.5 (-110)
Under: 215.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports New OrleansBally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Despite the New Orleans Pelicans' recent hot streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the tools to snatch a road win on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers hold the league's top defensive rating, anchored by the towering duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This rim protection unit will be crucial in slowing down Zion Williamson's powerful drives, forcing him into contested shots and limiting his impact. The Pelicans are prone to turnovers, which plays directly into Cleveland's hands. The Cavs excel at turning defense into offense, capitalizing on mistakes with fast breaks led by Donovan Mitchell's explosive drives. If Cleveland forces sloppy play, they'll gain a significant edge.
While both teams have capable scorers, Donovan Mitchell possesses the ability to truly take over a game. If he gets hot, the Pelicans will struggle to contain his shot-making and playmaking. Mitchell has proven himself a clutch performer, able to deliver in big moments. Cleveland's versatile wing Caris LeVert has been inconsistent but possesses the ability to swing games. His scoring off the dribble and shot creation add another wrinkle the Pelicans must defend. If LeVert has a strong night, it seriously stretches the New Orleans defense and gets the job done on the road.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
Don't count out the New Orleans Pelicans on their home floor Wednesday night, even against the defensive juggernaut that is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yes, the Cavs have Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but few teams can truly contain Zion Williamson's downhill force. He's bound to draw fouls and put Cleveland's big men in foul trouble. When Zion's at his best, he disrupts defensive schemes and opens up lanes for his teammates. CJ McCollum is a cold-blooded scorer who thrives in big moments. The Cavs will struggle to match his shot creation, and if he finds his rhythm early, the floodgates could open. McCollum's ability to pull up from anywhere and hit contested shots will keep Cleveland's defense on its heels.
The Pelicans feed off the energy of their home crowd. When the Smoothie King Center is rocking, New Orleans plays with an extra level of intensity, especially defensively. If they can rattle the Cavs early, they could force turnovers and dictate the game's pace which could be the difference maker for them to get this much-needed home victory against one of the league's best teams.
Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
While the Cavs boast a superior defensive system, this game could hinge on individual brilliance and opportunistic play. The Pelicans' dynamic offensive threats and the potential for Cleveland's defense to succumb to foul trouble open the door for a home-team victory. The way the Pelicans have been playing lately where they are 7-3 in their last 10 games and covering in 17 of their 30 home games puts them in prime position to keep the good times rolling against the Cavaliers in this Wednesday night matchup.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -7.5 (-110), Over 215.5 (-110)