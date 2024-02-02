Can the Spurs even the season series against the Cavaliers?

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-16) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (10-38*) as both teams ride opposite streaks heading into this one. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently second in the Central Division and they're sitting in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference. They're currently one of the hotter teams in the NBA right now and have won 12 of their last 13 games. They've made a massive jump in the conference standings over the last month and they're hoping to carry that same momentum into February.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently fifth in the Southwest Division and they're the last place team in the Western Conference. They've managed just three wins over their last 10 games and they'll be heading to Cleveland on a back-to-back following their game in New Orleans. After a recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, they hope to keep upsetting top teams.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Spurs Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

San Antonio Spurs: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +370

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the East during January and they've clawed their way to the four-spot in the conference standings. Evan Mobley finally returned from a lengthy injury and the return of Darius Garland has lifted a huge weight off of Donovan Mitchell's shoulders. They've won their last four consecutive games and took down the Bucks and Clippers in the process, a clear indication that this team can hang with anybody. Look for this to be a big game for their frontcourt as they try to sweep the season series 2-0.

The Cavaliers won their first meeting with the Spurs a few weeks back and they managed to escape on their home floor by a two-point margin. Jarrett Allen was their most active scorer in that game and the two-man strategy between him and Mitchell was clicking all night. Still, the Cavaliers weren't able to contain Victor Wembanyama and the game was much closer than the betting spread indicated. To be successful here, they'll have to start with neutralizing Wembanyama and pounding the ball inside, forcing him to defend and fall into foul trouble. They're the more skilled team and as long as they can limit turnovers, they should cover this spread easily.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs continue to struggle with one of the youngest lineups in the league, but they manage to show up every ten games or so and put together a great, winning performance. Their 113-112 win over the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves could have been their best game of the season as they managed to out-hustle Minnesota while shooting lower percentages from the field and behind the arc. Their defense carried them to a win and Victor Wembanyama should be confident in his matchup here. While the Cavs are big inside, Wembanyama has the passing ability to draw the defense in and find his teammates along the arc.

Jeremy Sochan recently had the best game of his NBA career with 31 points and 14 rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was a massive focal point of this offense before the season started and he certainly hasn't played up to his lofty expectations as the ball handler for this team. During that game, he truly proved himself as a scorer and the game should have lifted his confidence above all else. They'll need Sochan to become productive on a consistent basis if they want to start stringing together wins. They're still young and it's all part of the process, but his recent performance was a massive step in the right direction for this team.

Final Cavaliers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

While the Spurs haven't been seeing too many wins this season, they've been able to hang in games and keep it close against much better opposition. They lost by just a two-point deficit their first time against the Cavaliers, so expect them to follow a similar game plan in this one. Being the home team will certainly help their chances in covering a wide spread.

The Cavaliers, however, are playing their very best basketball at the moment and they'll be focused on getting this win and moving on to the next one. They've been out-performing their betting spreads and while this is a large one, we like the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the spread for our final prediction.

Final Cavaliers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10 (-110)