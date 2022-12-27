By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams made his season debut around two weeks ago, on December 16th. He has looked like his pre-injury self in limited minutes since returning to the lineup, averaging 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks across four games. But Williams is already dealing with the injury bug yet again, this time a non-COVID illness. So when the Celtics take their home floor to play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, every Cs fan will want to know: Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Is Robert Williams playing vs. Rockets

The Celtics have Williams listed as questionable to play in Tuesday night’s game, per a tweet from CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith. Additionally, point guard Payton Pritchard is also questionable for Boston with a right thigh contusion. The only Celtic listed as out is Danilo Gallinari, who has yet to debut with the team after signing with Boston this past offseason.

Williams, 25, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Celtics. He averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.2 blocks during the 2021-22 season, his best in the pros. Williams’ defensive prowess even earned him All-Defensive second-team honors.

If Williams decides to sit out Tuesday due to his non-COVID illness, expect center Luke Kornet to get some extra minutes off the bench. Kornet’s minutes have gone down the last few games, but he provided Boston with solid play on both ends when Williams was hurt. But with all that said, let’s hope Williams doesn’t have to miss any more time.