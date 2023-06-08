Jayson Tatum exited the NBA Playoffs quite early at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Since then, the Boston Celtics star has had a lot of time off to focus on being a full-time father to Deuce Tatum. The father-son duo now gets more time to spend with each other. Their latest bonding activity? Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Jayson Tatum's son is an avid fan of Paw Patrol, but his opinion seems to have changed. More importantly, Deuce Tatum has had a shift of aspirations. His dad pointed it out in a tweet.

“New spider man movie so good Deuce told me ‘Daddy I think I changed my mind I might want to be spider man when I grow up… but I still want to be you' Good save son, good save!” said the Celtics star with much intrigue about the change of plans Deuce had.

New spider man movie so good deuce told me

“ daddy I think I changed my mind I might want to be spider man when I grow up… but I still want to be you” Good save son, good save! — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 8, 2023

Deuce cannot be blamed after seeing the piece of art that is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After all, Jayson Tatum already saw the sparks of his kid being a good protector in the past. In an old Instagram post, the Celtics forward told the world that Deuce is his ‘real life bodyguard.'

Deuce is well on his way to being a good basketball player. His room features a nice sneaker collection and a hoop. On the other hand, his journey to being a Spider-Man is still open. Most variants do not get radioactive spider bites well into their teens.

Like Miles Morales, Jayson Tatum's son already has the Jordan 1 collection to show for it. Only time will tell which career Deuce chooses. Although, his dad prefers to see him in the NBA.