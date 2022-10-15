fbpx
VIDEO: Jayson Tatum ejected in preseason after quick trigger from refs

It’s only the preseason, but the intensity has clearly ratcheted up already as evidenced by the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors preseason finale. Jayson Tatum was left bewildered as the refs pulled the quick trigger on him for an ejection.

Watch Tatum react in frustration which led to his forced exit from the playing court:

With it being a preseason game, the refs probably could have let that one go.

