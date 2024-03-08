It was a rough night in a lot of aspects for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as despite having a down performance against the Denver Nuggets Thursday night, it could have been all forgotten with a made three-pointer that would have given them the lead. However, with around 45 seconds left in the game, Tatum's corner three attempt rattled out and the Celtics would eventually lose, 115-109.
As said before, Tatum was not having a typical game as he is usually explosive when shooting the ball as Thursday night he scored 15 points, recorded eight assists, and collected four rebounds. He said shortly after the game to the media that the open three-pointer was a “good shot” and they “had some opportunities” to capitalize according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.
“That corner 3, it was a good shot,” Tatum said. “I thought it was going in. We had some opportunities.”
It seemed to be an unusual game by Tatum as instead of being the featured player on the offense, he was way more passive in the more crucial parts of the game like in the fourth quarter. However, Tatum said after the game that with the “dynamic” of the Celtics, if other players on the team are getting hot, it is up to him to space out the floor or pass them the ball.
“I think with the dynamic of our team, when other guys kind of got it going in a rhythm, in a flow … you got to space the floor,” Tatum said. “We always talk about respecting other people's space. If that calls for being in the corner or passing them the ball, that's what we're trying to do on that possession. You got to honor that.”
Tatum's chances at NBA MVP dwindled by performance?
For Tatum, there is no doubt that one of his goals was to win NBA MVP this season, but with a performance like he had Thursday, it might be hard to make a case. Especially when the frontrunner on the other side in Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a stellar game scoring 32 points, collected 12 rebounds, and recorded 11 assists as Tatum said that he is “not trying to make it about myself” according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“I'm not trying to make it about myself,” Tatum said when asked about his quest for league MVP. “[It's about] understanding the flow of the game. It's not upon me to hijack the game and make it about me, and [that] it's a national TV game. Other guys had it going, if I have to be a facilitator at times, [then] so be it.”
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 8, 2024
Some people consider the Celtics and Nuggets matchup to possibly be a look at the upcoming NBA Finals. Whether it will be is another question, but where both teams are at, it is a very likely possibility as Tatum touts the excellence that the Nuggets embody.
“That's a really good team over there,” Tatum said. “Well coached. They make the right plays more often than not, and you got to beat them. You can't depend on them to beat themselves. They're just a really good ballclub over there.”
The Celtics are now 48-14 as they are still No. 1 in the East. Their next game will be Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.