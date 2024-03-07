Why does Jayson Tatum disappear in the clutch? The Boston Celtics superstar always seems to fall short when closing out games.
Tatum has struggled in the clutch this season, converting just 15 of his 46 attempts (32.6%), which places him dead last among 25 players with a minimum of 45 field goal attempts in clutch situations.
Jayson Tatum has shot 15-of-46 (32.6%) in clutch time this season, which ranks 25th out of 25 players, minimum 45 FGA 😳 pic.twitter.com/K8Ns9Hx4BP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2024
The seven-year veteran grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. From the smooth spin moves to the quick crossovers and the deft touch, Tatum's style of play bears a striking resemblance to the Black Mamba.
But there is one simple difference between the two, Tatum still lacks Kobe’s Mamba Mentality.
Despite being in a team widely regarded as one of the most talented in the league for over two seasons, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have continuously faced disappointment when it matters most.
Boston's quest for championship glory has been marred by a series of heartbreaks and upsets. In the 2022 Finals, they were stunned by the Golden State Warriors in six games. The following year, their hopes were dashed in a grueling seven-game series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics also suffered a surprising defeat to the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals, despite entering as the favorites once again.
Their latest game against the Cleveland Cavaliers was no different, as the Celtics blew a 22-point mountain of a lead in the fourth quarter.
In the crucible of clutch moments, sinking shots becomes an immense challenge, especially for star players who find themselves swarmed by two or even three defenders.
The Celtics' fate often hinges on Jayson Tatum's performance, as his style of play largely dictates the team's destiny. In crucial moments, it boils down to Tatum's ability to execute the right plays when the game hangs in the balance.
Entering the post-season, will Tatum find his groove and finally get the C's to the promised land? Only time will tell.