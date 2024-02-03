Joe Muzzalla is finding positives amid criticism.

The Boston Celtics are facing backlash after a subpar performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1st. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics lost 114-105 to a Lakers team without the services of LeBron James. Head coach Joe Mazzulla discussed discontent expressed by Boston fans after the loss.

Joe Mazzulla takes positives away from Celtics fans' displeasure

Boston's loss to the undermanned Lakers team was not well-received by the crowd at TD Garden on Thursday. Fans booed the Celtics after the contest. However, coach Mazzulla sees their dissatisfaction as an opportunity for the team's growth.

“You should get booed. I mean, to me, it's the ultimate compliment…I think the connectivity to the fans and to the Garden, even when they're booing us, to me, that's letting us know we need to be better,” Mazzulla said, per Jared Weiss.

The second-year head coach continued, “That's almost a good thing and so we have to look at it that way and they've been great for us this year.” Thursday night's loss was disappointing, but it should not overshadow the rest of Boston's efforts.

At 37-12, the Celtics retain the best record in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum is leading the team's star-studded lineup with 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Unsurprisingly, He was Boston's leading scorer in the Lakers loss.

The 25-year-old is having a great season, but the Celtics need all of their stars to bring their best game on a nightly basis to maintain their top standing. Nevertheless, this should not be a problem after a midseason wake-up call from Boston fans.