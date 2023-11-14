Central Michigan looks to get to bowl eligible as we continue our College Football odds series with Central Michigan-Ohio prediction and pick.

Central Michigan looks to get to bowl eligible as they face Ohio. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with Central Michigan-Ohio prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Central Michigan enters the game at 5-5 on the year, and 3-3 in conference play. They opened the season with a loss to Michigan State and then would lose two weeks later to Notre Dame. They had out-of-conference wins over New Hampshire and South Alabama. Since then, they have alternated wins and losses in conference play. Last time out, it was a loss to Western Michigan. Western Michigan was just 21-7 at the half, but Central Michigan scored 21 straight in the third quarter. Central Michigan had a seven-point lead in the fourth but would give up 17 points and would fall 38-28.

Meanwhile, Ohio comes into the game sitting at 7-3 on the year with a 4-2 record in conference play. They have lost to Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) so far in conference play, but last time out, took a win over Buffalo. Buffalo has a 3-0 lead heading into the half after Ohio failed to score in the first half. In the third quarter, Ohio tied it up and then took a 10-3 lead. Buffalo would tie it up early in the fourth quarter, but then, Ohio would score the next ten points and come away with a ten-point victory.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Ohio Odds

Central Michigan: +9.5 (-105)

Ohio: -9.5 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Ohio Week 11

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Jase Bauer has been solid since this year for Central Michigan. He has now made six starts to the team, and on the year he has thrown for 1,539 yards and nine touchdowns. The last time out, was one of his best games as a starter. Bauer threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He has three big-time throws according to PFF, while also throwing an interception and also having a turnover-worthy pass.

Further, with his 441 yards on the ground, Bauer is second on the team in rushing this year. Bauer also leads the team this year with nine touchdowns. Marion Lukes leads the team in rushing. He has 641 yards this year with four touchdowns. In his last two games, Luke has been amazing. He has just 349 yards in the last two games with two touchdowns. He has also been great after contact, with 206 yards in the last two games this year.

In the receiving game, Jesse Prewitt III is the leading receiver for the team. He has brought in 29 of 44 targets this year for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Last game he was shut down though, not bringing in any of his four targets and coming away with no yards. Meanwhile, Chris Parker and Tyson Davies are the next two top receivers this year. Parker has 338 yards this year with two touchdowns. Davis has three touchdowns this year, with 337 yards this season.

Central Michigan is 105th in the nation in total defense. In the running game, they are 72nd against the run, and Central Michigan is 109th against the pass this year. One of the issues has been the pass rush, with just 17 sacks this year. Maurice White and Jacques Bristol lead the way. They both have four sacks on the year and have combined for 43 total quarterback pressures this year. In coverage, Central Michigan has allowed 19 touchdowns this year, with just five interceptions. Donte Kent has been the most targets this year, and while he has six pass breakups, he does not have an interception and has allowed three scores this year.

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke leads this Ohio offense this year. On the season he has completed 161 of 254 passes for 1,777 yards and ten scores. He also has ten big-time throws according to PFF. He had another rough week last week. Against Buffalo, Rourke completed just 14 passes for 121 yards and no scores. He has a PFF Passing rating under 65 in four of the last five games and overall has a 74.1 passing rating for the year. This is a departure from the 2022 season, where he was amazing, passing for 3,261 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The run game has featured two running backs having a solid year. Sieh Bangura leads the way with 564 yards this year. He has had to do a lot of work after contact this year, with 338 of his yards coming after first contact. Bangura has also scored six times this year. Last time out, Bangura scored twice and had 78 yards against Buffalo. Meanwhile, A'Shaan Allison has 389 yards this year, and also also scored. He also is coming in off a solid game in which he ran for 42 yards on just four rushes.

The receiving game has been led by two players this year. Sam Wiglusz leads the way this year with 519 yards on 44 receptions. While Wiglusx has scored three times, he is coming off his worst game of the year. He was targeted just twice and did not catch either of them. Meanwhile, Miles Cross had brought in 37 receptions for 461 yards and four scores. Rounding out the top receivers is Tyler Walton, who comes in with 304 yards and two scores on the year. He is coming off his best game, where he brought in all six targets sent his way for 62 yards.

Keeping Ohio in games has been a stellar defense. They have the best defense in the MAC and are ranked fifth in total defense this year in the nation. They are currently 11th in the nation against the pass, while sitting 11th in the nation against the run. The pass rush has been led by Rayyan Buell. He has six sacks this year and 15 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Shane Bonner has five sacks this year and also has 20 pressures with five quarterback hits this year. In the coverage game, three players have two interceptions on the year, while Ohio has ten overall. They have also allowed just nine touchdowns this year.

Final Central Michigan-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan has been hit-and-miss all year. They have won two games in a row just once this year, meaning, they have yet to lose two in a row on the year. Still, the Central Michigan defense is bad. While the run defense is better, the Ohio run game will still be able to take advantage of that. Even more, Central Michigan will not be able to keep up with the Ohio defense.

Final Central Michgan-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -9.5 (-115)